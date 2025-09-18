《TAIPEI TIMES》 The nation’s first therapy dog Oba retires

Therapy dog Oba is pictured during a retirement ceremony at Taipei Veterans’ General Hospital on Tuesday. Photo: Lin Chih-yi, Taipei Times

2025/09/18 03:00

By Lin Chi-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Oba, Taiwan’s first therapy dog, retired Tuesday amid fanfare and celebration at Taipei Veterans General Hospital （TVGH）.

Oba’s vest denoting its status of service was removed, and it received a medal during the ceremony, the hospital said.

Oba was Taiwan’s first therapy dog and has provided calm and comfort to anxious patients, it said.

The dog has been a warm and trustworthy haven for patients and their families, and its steady gaze has provided safety and courage for those who need it, it said.

TVGH superintendent Chen Wei-ming （陳威明） and other guests, including family members of those whom Oba served, attended the ceremony, the hospital said.

Hospice ward nurse Liu Hsia-ching （劉曉菁）, often referred to as Oba’s mom, said that Oba has been in service at the hospital for six years and is 10 years old, equivalent to 60 to 70 years for humans.

People significant to Oba, such as the person who helped bring Oba into this world and the family who cared for the dog earlier, attended the event, Liu said.

Oba would no longer be in active service, but would continue to serve as a volunteer at the hospital, Liu said, adding that a new therapy dog named Olga is being prepared to take on Oba’s vest and legacy.

Taipei Veterans General Hospital holds a retirement ceremony for Oba ,center, Taiwan’s first hospital-based therapy dog, in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo grab from Taipei Veterans General Hospital’s Facebook

