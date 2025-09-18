《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tsumabuki talks about his experience in Taiwan

Japanese actor Satoshi Tsumabuki, Taiwan’s tourism ambassador, holds up a bowl of shaved ice during a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Administration.

2025/09/18 03:00

By Tsai Yun-jung and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Japanese actor Satoshi Tsumabuki, who was named Taiwan’s tourism ambassador last year, recommended his favorite Taiwanese food and shaved ice, and shared his experience filming in Tainan during a meet-and-greet in Taipei yesterday.

Tsumabuki said he is honored to serve as the nation’s tourism ambassador for two consecutive years, adding that Taiwan is an important place for him.

He prepared shaved ice during the event, adding brown sugar syrup, mango, watermelon, tapioca pearls, red beans and green beans in the Taiwanese style.

The actor said that he has tried shaved ice many times and that his favorite topping is mango, which he quickly called oishii, meaning “delicious” in Japanese, after having a few bites.

Tsumabuki shared his experience filming a tourism video in Tainan on Tuesday, where he had beef soup and chatted with a friendly old couple sitting at the table next to him.

To his surprise, the woman knew of him, and the man, who spoke Japanese, introduced him to some of Tainan’s famous restaurants, the actor said.

Traveling is all about chatting with the people next to you and feeling closer to those around us, he said, adding that the warmth of Taiwan’s people is what makes it so special.

During this trip to Taiwan, he tried lots of new foods and went to many new places, and he hopes to continue sharing Taiwan’s charm and beauty with Japan, he said.

