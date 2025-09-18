為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 NDC attributes GDP leap to TSMC, AI

    National Development Council Minister Yeh Chun-hsien attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Hsin-tien, Taipei Times

    National Development Council Minister Yeh Chun-hsien attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Hsin-tien, Taipei Times

    2025/09/18 03:00

    AI BOOST: TSMC has left Samsung’s foundry business behind in the race for global market share with 70.2% compared with the South Korean firm’s 7.3% share

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    National Development Council （NDC） Minister Yeh Chun-hsien （葉俊顯） yesterday attributed a forecast that Taiwan would overtake South Korea in GDP per capita to the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） and a boom in artificial intelligence （AI） applications.

    Yeh’s comments came after the Korea Economic Daily on Sunday reported that Taiwan is expected to surpass South Korea in GDP per capita this year for the first time in 22 years, citing forecasts from agencies in both nations.

    Taiwan’s GDP per capita would be US$38,066 this year, compared with South Korea’s expected US$37,430, the newspaper reported.

    Yeh told reporters he foresaw several years ago that Taiwan had great potential to overtake South Korea in GDP per capita.

    TSMC has played a critical role in the GDP competition with South Korea, as the contract chipmaker has cemented its lead in the global pure foundry business — a lead expected to continue for at least the next five to 10 years, he said.

    Taipei-based advisory firm TrendForce Corp （集邦科技） said in a report last month that TSMC’s global market share rose to a record 70.2 percent in the second quarter of this year, up from 67.6 percent in the first quarter, on the back of the fast-growing AI sector.

    TSMC has left Samsung Electronics Co’s foundry business far behind in second, with the South Korean firm having a 7.3 percent share, TrendForce said.

    TSMC, as a contract chipmaker without launching its own brand, has won the trust of its customers by never competing with them and providing tailored products to satisfy their needs, while its work culture has also contributed to its success, Yeh said.

    In addition, government restrictions on technology exports have protected Taiwan’s tech industry from foreign competition and allowed companies such as TSMC to maintain their global lead, he said.

    Taiwan’s tech firms have positioned themselves well in price negotiations with customers in advanced processes, semiconductors and AI devices, he said.

    “Even though the New Taiwan dollar appreciated against the US dollar, Taiwan’s niche products have still given exporters bargaining chips in price negotiations,” Yeh said.

    As global demand for AI applications remains solid, TSMC and Taiwan’s economy as a whole would continue to benefit this year, he said.

    “It is very possible that local GDP growth would top 4 percent this year,” Yeh said.

    The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has forecast that Taiwan’s GDP growth this year would be 4.45 percent, up from an earlier estimate of 3.10 percent.

    South Korea has invested heavily in China and depends significantly on the Chinese market, so a supply glut among Chinese firms has hurt South Korean companies and affected South Korea’s GDP, Yeh said.

    In addition, some South Korean products have been replaced by Chinese goods, particularly in the auto industry, while Taiwan’s technology export restrictions have helped TSMC continue to grow, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播