    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Next-generation missile expected to be displayed

    A next-generation missile interception system is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Lu Teh

    A next-generation missile interception system is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Lu Teh

    2025/09/17 03:00

    By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    A next-generation missile interception system is expected to be unveiled at the Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition, a military source said yesterday.

    The system is part of the National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology’s Chiang Kung （強弓, “Strong Bow”） program, the source said on condition of anonymity.

    The three-day exhibition is to open tomorrow in Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

    The institute aims to have funding for the new system included in a special bill to augment asymmetric combat and overall combat resilience, the source said.

    The Ministry of National Defense has proposed a budget of up to NT$1 trillion （US$33.22 billion） as part of the bill.

    Project Chiang Kung is developing two missiles （versions I and II）, both built on the extended-altitude versions of the Tien Kung III （天弓, “Sky Bow”） missile, with the Chiang Kung I expected to become the Tien Kung IV, with an interception altitude of 70km, up from the Tien Kung III’s 45km, the source said.

    The Chiang Kung I is expected to have an interception altitude higher than that of the US-produced Patriot III system, they said.

    The Chiang Kung II is expected to have two derivatives, they said.

    The Chiang Kung IIA is rumored to have an interception altitude of 100km, on a par with the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, while the Chiang Kung IIB would be a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile with an estimated range of 1,000km, they said.

    The ministry at a news conference today is expected to introduce the equipment to be displayed at the exhibition, the source said.

    M1A2T Abrams tanks, M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and a surface-launched Tien Chien （天劍） missile system are among other items expected to be displayed, they said.

    The Chiang Kung missiles would be displayed alongside mobile launcher trucks and mobile radar trucks, said the source, who had previewed the equipment to be exhibited.

    The main external difference between the Tien Kung III and the Chiang Kung update is the size, they said.

    Tien Kung III missiles have a single section, but the Chiang Kung version has a two-stage design, they said.

    The updated series, being larger than the Tien Kung series, would have a bespoke launcher with a cylindrical launch tube instead of a rectangular one, while the trucks would carry a four-cell launcher, they said.

