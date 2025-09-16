《TAIPEI TIMES》Ko wen-je released on bail again

Former Taipai mayor Ko Wen-je, center, is greeted by supporters when leaving the Taipei District Court last night. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

2025/09/16 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei District Court yesterday again approved bail for former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） and Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei （應曉薇）, keeping their original bails of NT$70 million and NT$40 million （US$2.32 million and US$1.32 million） respectively.

The ruling follows a decision by the High Court on Friday last week to overturn an earlier district court order granting bail to Ko and Ying on the condition that they wear electronic tracking devices and remain in Taiwan.

They were also barred from contacting, harassing, threatening or asking for information from other defendants or witnesses in the case.

Ko, who had been detained incommunicado since September last year until Monday last week, when he was released on NT$70 million bail, maintains that he is innocent and that the corruption charges against him are politically motivated.

Ying, who has been indicted in connection with Ko’s case, was released on bail on Sept. 5.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office appealed the bail orders on Tuesday last week, arguing that key witnesses had not yet completed their testimony and that Ko had contacted witnesses Chen Chih-han （陳智菡） and Chen You-cheng （陳宥丞） after posting bail.

The High Court found the prosecutors’ appeal justified, revoked the earlier bail ruling and returned the case for a new decision.

Ko and Ying are on trial for corruption and other offenses, in what is known locally as the “Core Pacific City case.”

Ko faces a potential sentence of 28-and-a-half years for allegedly accepting bribes of NT$17.1 million in a property development deal during his tenure as Taipei mayor and embezzling political donations during his presidential campaign last year as leader of the Taiwan People’s Party.

