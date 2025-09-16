為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Minister slams Chinese cyanide fishers

    Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling, sixth left, poses for a photograph with event guests at the International Conference on Marine Environmental Management in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ocean Affairs Council

    Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling, sixth left, poses for a photograph with event guests at the International Conference on Marine Environmental Management in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ocean Affairs Council

    2025/09/16 03:00

    MARINE PACT:Taiwan and Indonesia signed an agreement on debris management at the International Conference on Marine Environmental Management in Taipei

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling （管碧玲） yesterday condemned Chinese fishers for using cyanide and urged them to respect the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea （UNCLOS）.

    Speaking to reporters after the International Conference on Marine Environmental Management in Taipei, Kuan made the remarks following the seizure of a Chinese vessel carrying cyanide by the Coast Guard Administration for illegally operating near the Pratas Islands （Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島） in the South China Sea.

    Cyanide fishing involves spraying a sodium cyanide mixture into a habitat to stun fish for capture. The practice harms not only the target species, but also other marine organisms, including coral reefs.

    All countries must respect UNCLOS, she said, condemning China’s violations of international law and vowing that Taiwan would firmly defend its waters.

    Kuan said Taiwan would work to enhance its maritime surveillance capabilities, starting with the development of drones before progressively expanding to crewed aircraft.

    Meanwhile, she also disclosed that the council’s latest National Ocean Policy White Paper would be released at the end of this month.

    The white paper is released annually in accordance with the Ocean Basic Act （海洋基本法）. It serves as the blueprint for the government’s ocean policy, outlining Taiwan’s vision for marine development and its policy objectives.

    Marine environmental management encompasses plastic waste, climate change, overfishing and emerging sources of pollution, she said, adding that only through international cooperation, institutional development and technological application can these issues be effectively addressed.

    Although the council has only been in existence for seven years, it has implemented mechanisms for ocean monitoring and data sharing, Kuan said.

    Yesterday’s conference brought together experts from the US, France, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, as well as various Taiwanese academics, focusing on key issues such as marine environmental protection, pollution prevention, waste management, water and sediment quality management, and international cooperation.

    They included representatives from the US Environmental Protection Agency, the Pacific Strike Team of the US Coast Guard National Strike Force, the Marine Debris Research Center of Hawaii Pacific University, France’s Center of Documentation, Research and Experimentation on Accidental Water Pollution, Japan’s Marine Disaster Prevention Center, the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies of Japan and the South Korean Fisheries Resources Agency.

    During the event, a memorandum of agreement was signed between Taiwan and Indonesia that aims to deepen the two nations’ partnership in marine debris management and lay a solid foundation for sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Additional reporting by Hung Ting-hung

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播