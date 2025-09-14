《TAIPEI TIMES》 MAC revokes status of absconder to China

A series of screen grabs shows Ying Chih-hung cutting up a Republic of China passport in a video he posted on Chinese social media. Photo: Screen grabs from social media

SUSPECT STILL WANTED: Cancelation of Ying Chih-hung’s household registration and passport would not end the criminal proceedings against him, the MAC said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The household registration and passport of a Taiwanese man living in China who has a Chinese ID have been revoked, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） said in a statement yesterday.

The MAC, which supervises cross-strait exchanges, said that the man, Ying Chih-hung （應志宏）, claimed he held a Chinese ID and passport, and publicly displayed them during a livestream.

In the livestream, Ying cut up his Taiwanese passport, it said.

An investigation by Taiwanese authorities found that Ying held a Chinese ID and passport, it said.

His household registration and Taiwanese passport were subsequently canceled by the government.

The Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例） stipulates that Taiwanese are not allowed household registration in China or passports issued by the Chinese government, “except for the situations deemed necessary by the authorities,” with the penalty to “be deprived of [their] status as the people of the Taiwan Area and its rights of election, recall, initiative, referendum, serving military service or public offices, and any other rights derived from its household registration.”

Ying, a suspect in a fraud case, fled Taiwan in 2021.

The Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office has him on a wanted list.

However, cancelation of Ying’s household registration and passport would not end the criminal proceedings against him, the MAC said, citing the act.

Ying, who runs a social media account and calls himself a “Taiwanese patriotic youth” and says he loves China, said in the livestream that he would use his Chinese passport to travel to Taiwan.

MAC Deputy Minister and spokesman Liang Wen-chieh （梁文傑） on Thursday told a news conference that Ying was allegedly involved in money laundering.

The public should not heed opinions of the type espoused by Ying, who fled to China and declared his love for the “homeland” because he was a criminal suspect and wanted to avoid arrest, the MAC said.

China is a common destination for Taiwanese criminals, which is expected to affect ties across the Taiwan Strait, Liang said.

Chinese authorities should repatriate him to Taiwan to face the judiciary, he added.

