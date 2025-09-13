為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Pacific leaders agree new summit rules after China, Taiwan bans

    Leaders of Pacific Islands nations pose for the family photo at the Pacific Islands Forum summit in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

    Leaders of Pacific Islands nations pose for the family photo at the Pacific Islands Forum summit in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

    2025/09/13 03:00

    AFP, HONIARA

    Pacific Island leaders agreed yesterday to a new framework that would allow nations to join a key regional forum as strategic partners, after accusations that China was influencing regional decision-making.

    The 18-member Pacific Islands Forum in the Solomon Islands concluded after leaders met behind closed doors yesterday, with the gathering’s key talking

    point being the “dialogue partners” who were controversially banned from attending this year.

    Alongside member states that include key players Australia and New Zealand, the gatherings are typically attended by dozens more countries as observers or partners. However, the Solomon Islands barred most of those partners from attending this year, sparking accusations that Honiara worked at Beijing’s behest to exclude long-time participant Taiwan.

    The move prompted concern among fellow Pacific nations, three of whom -- Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu -- still recognise Taipei.

    China counts the Solomon Islands among its closest partners and backers in the South Pacific, and they signed a secretive security pact in 2022.

    The dialogue partners issue required lengthy debate during yesterday’s closed-door meeting, officials who were party to the leader discussions told AFP.

    The official forum communique described the debate as a “robust exchange.”

    It said leaders agreed to a new framework in which states would apply to attend future summits as strategic partners.

    “It ensures that partnerships are structured, balanced, and accountable in relation to collective, regional political decision-making processes,” the communique said.

    New Zealand’s top diplomat Winston Peters told AFP last month it was “obvious” that outside forces were meddling in the summit.

    Peters, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and other officials warned that banning dialogue partners could affect external aid to the Pacific.

    Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr also told AFP on Wednesday there had “absolutely” been outside meddling in the summit.

    “We should engage and be inclusive and have all partners here,” he said.

    “We shouldn’t say ‘this partner should be allowed and that partner shouldn’t be’ -- everybody should be here, because in solving our challenges, we need everybody,” he said.

    Palau will host next year’s forum.

    The communique said potential strategic partners will need to apply to be admitted to the forum, and fulfil criteria that include being a sovereign

    country, a political community （such as the European Union）, or an intergovernmental organization.

    Discussions were less fraught regarding climate change and security in the Pacific.

    Leaders agreed all countries must “take individual and collective action to prevent near-term warming by addressing short-lived climate pollutants, in particular, methane emissions”, the communique said.

    They also endorsed an Australian bid to host the COP31 UN climate talks next year, calling it a joint bid between Australia and the Pacific.

    The leaders also called for a united response to transnational crime, in particular drug smuggling through the Pacific.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播