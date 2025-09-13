《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan updates security guide amid China threat

National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan holds an updated civil defense handbook during an interview in Taipei on Tuesday last week. Photo: Fabian Hamacher, Reuters

2025/09/13 03:00

READINESS:The handbook aims to guide people on what to do in case of an invasion, such as how to find bomb shelters and tips on preparing emergency kits

By Yimou Lee and Fabian Hamacher / Reuters, Taipei

Taiwan is to issue new security guidelines next week in an updated civil defense handbook that, for the first time, would instruct citizens on what to do if they see enemy soldiers and clarifies that any claims of Taiwan’s surrender should be considered false.

The handbook represents the nation’s latest effort to prepare its population for potential emergencies in the face of escalating military pressure from China.

The bright red-orange handbook, designed for people of all ages, features cartoon characters representing Taiwan’s population on the cover and across its 29 pages, and tells Taiwanese to “protect each other and safeguard our beloved home.”

“Whether it be natural disasters, epidemics, extreme weather or the threat of Chinese invasion, the challenges we face have never ceased,” the handbook says, offering guidance on how to find bomb shelters via smartphone apps and tips for preparing emergency kits for family members, including pets.

National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan （林飛帆）, who oversaw the updated handbook, said Taipei has taken inspiration from survival guides planned by fellow democracies.

“China’s ambitions for authoritarian expansion are being felt by countries around the world,” Lin said, adding that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also lent new urgency.

“The global situation — whether in Europe or the Indo-Pacific region — is not a distant concern. It is right at our doorstep,” Lin said.

The handbook, the first edition of which was published in 2022, gives a list of scenarios Taiwan might face, from sabotage of undersea cables, cyberattacks and inspections of Taiwanese vessels by an “enemy nation” as a prelude to conflict, to an all-out invasion. It also highlights the danger of ongoing misinformation campaigns against Taiwan, saying “hostile foreign forces” might exploit misinformation to divide and weaken the nation’s resolve with the help of deepfake videos and local collaborators.

“In the event of a military invasion of Taiwan, any claim that the government has surrendered or that the nation has been defeated is false,” it says.

At a time of war, when a suspected enemy presence is detected, people are advised to promptly leave the area or take cover in a safe location away from windows, and refrain from taking photos or videos and uploading them, it adds.

“That could compromise military movements, which is detrimental to our defensive operations,” All-out Defense Mobilization Agency Director Shen Wei-chih （沈威志） said.

The handbook also pointed to potential security risks from China-made tech devices such as cameras and applications, including China’s DeepSeek artificial intelligence, and social media platforms WeChat and TikTok.

“In times of crisis, these devices could be exploited by the enemy,” it added.

The handbook also offers tips on how to talk to children about an emergency.

“Many parents actually don’t know how to discuss a potential crisis with their children,” Lin said. “The goal isn’t to make everyone feel afraid. Rather, all the information is intended to help people develop better coping strategies when a real crisis occurs.”

A copy of the updated civil defense handbook is pictured in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

