    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese entertainers Hank Chen, Lulu Huang to marry

    Hank Chen, left, and Lulu Huang are pictured in an undated photo. Photo: Wang Wen-ling, Taipei Times

    Hank Chen, left, and Lulu Huang are pictured in an undated photo. Photo: Wang Wen-ling, Taipei Times

    2025/09/12 03:00

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese celebrities Hank Chen （陳漢典） and Lulu Huang （黃路梓茵） announced on Thursday that they are planning to marry.

    Huang announced and posted photos of their engagement to her social media pages Thursday morning, joking that the pair were not just doing marketing for a new show but “really getting married.”

    “We’ve decided to spend all of our future happy and hilarious moments together,” she wrote.

    The announcement, which was later confirmed by the talent agency they share, appeared to come as a surprise even to those around them, with veteran TV host Jacky Wu （吳宗憲） saying he was “totally taken aback” by the news.

    Huang, 34, is known as a frequent host of variety and award shows, while Chen, 41, rose to fame with his longtime role as a sidekick to the hosts of the comedy- variety talk show Kangsi Coming （康熙來了） from 2007-2016.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Hank Chen and Lulu Huang make an announcement that they are getting married. Photo grab from LuLu IG

    Hank Chen and Lulu Huang make an announcement that they are getting married. Photo grab from LuLu IG

