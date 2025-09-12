為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 DPP’s Huang Jie receives Politician of the Year Award

    Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Jie canvasses for recall votes in New Taipei City on July 13. Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times

    Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Jie canvasses for recall votes in New Taipei City on July 13. Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times

    2025/09/12 03:00

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer

    Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Huang Jie （黃捷） received the Politician of the Year Award, One Young World said yesterday.

    The award recognizes three young politicians aged 18 to 35 annually as the “world’s most outstanding politicians.”

    Huang is to be presented with the award in November during the One Young World Summit in Munich, Germany.

    She became the youngest member of the Legislative Yuan last year at the age of 31.

    Huang is “dedicated to promoting generational justice, gender equality, national security and transitional justice, actively advocating for human rights,” One World said.

    Her political work “demonstrates the civic engagement spirit of Taiwan’s younger generation,” it added.

    Huang is the first Taiwanese politician to receive the award.

    She is also the first Taiwanese woman to be recognized by Time magazine in its TIME100 Next list and by the BBC in its 100 Women list.

    Huang wrote on Facebook that she is honored to receive the recognition and would “continue working to ensure that Taiwan walks alongside the world.”

    “Age has never been a barrier — it is the driving force of change,” she added.

    Huang said she is to travel to Germany in November to attend the summit’s opening ceremony and “bring Taiwan’s voice to the global stage.”

    She would also meet with young leaders from all over the world to “address key issues of democracy, peace and human rights,” she added.

    This year’s selection panel included Laura Chinchilla — the first female president of Costa Rica — Tunisian politician Aya Chebbi and Hasina Safi, an Afghan politician who works to rescue female refugees.

    The other two recipients were Zaynab Mohamed, the first Muslim woman to serve in the Minnesota Senate, and Sunita Dangol, the deputy mayor of Kathmandu.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

