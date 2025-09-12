為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 New York Yankees celebrate Taiwanese Heritage Day

    Overseas Taiwanese hold caps with Taiwan slogans at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

    Overseas Taiwanese hold caps with Taiwan slogans at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

    2025/09/12 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The New York Yankees hosted Taiwanese Heritage Day at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday, with fans donning special-themed Yankee jerseys with the word “Taiwan” and caps bearing the Republic of China flag.

    The event, organized by ROF International Sport Marketing Co and the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America （TCCNA）, was held during the Yankees’ game against the Detroit Tigers, which drew more than 36,000 fans.

    It was the first-ever Taiwanese Heritage Day at Yankee Stadium, and a promotional video about Taiwan was shown on the stadium’s big screen before the game began.

    With fans attending in person and millions watching the game on television and online, organizers said they hoped the event would raise Taiwan’s visibility, and strengthen the sense of community among fans and expatriates.

    TCCNA director Pai Yue-chu （白越珠） said the Yankees’ hosting of the event was a special milestone, as it was their first time doing so.

    Pai expressed hope of maintaining the relationship with the Yankees and for the team to host Taiwanese Heritage Day again next year.

    While similar Taiwan Day events had been held across the US in July, the Taiwanese Heritage Day at Yankee Stadium highlights the connection Taiwan has to the team, dating back to the era of Taiwanese pitcher Wang Chien-ming （王建民）, who played for the Yankees from 2005 to 2009.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    熱門推播