《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai pledges to support new AI tech development

President William Lai, center, Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin, fifth right, and other guests gesture at the Semicon Network Summit in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

2025/09/10 03:00

INNOVATION HUB: The government hopes to bring key technologies to Taiwan and ensure that Taiwanese products reach markets worldwide, the president said

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday said that the government would continue efforts to push forward new major artificial intelligence （AI） infrastructure projects and to support research and development （R&D） in quantum computing, silicon photonics and robotics, aiming to position Taiwan as a critical global innovation hub.

By deepening international cooperation in production, investment and R&D, the government hopes to anchor key technologies in Taiwan, help local firms expand their global presence and ensure that Taiwanese products reach markets worldwide, Lai said.

Taiwan is a trusted global partner in the semiconductor sector, and welcomes collaboration in areas such as semiconductor materials and equipment to ensure safe, resilient and sustainable industry growth, he said.

“The semiconductor industry is highly specialized, and no single country can handle it alone,” Lai told hundreds of government officials and business leaders from home and abroad at the Semicon Network Summit in Taipei.

The summit — cohosted by the Industrial Technology Research Institute and trade group SEMI — was convened to promote high-level global dialogue, improve cooperation on AI chips and expand talent development, with the goal of building a more resilient semiconductor ecosystem.

It drew more than 600 participants from 28 countries, ahead of the opening of the Semicon Taiwan trade show today.

At the summit, Lai conferred the Medal of Economic Contribution on Akira Amari, honorary chairman of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party’s Semiconductor Strategy Promotion Parliamentarian Alliance, and on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） chairman and CEO C.C. Wei （魏哲家）.

The award recognized Amari for promoting strategic cooperation between Taiwan’s and Japan’s semiconductor industries, and Wei for his leadership in enhancing Taiwan’s international visibility.

Meanwhile, officials from Japan, the EU and the UK voiced concern that US-proposed tariffs on foreign-made semiconductors could disrupt global supply chains, as they underscored the importance of international collaboration.

“I am very optimistic about the outlook for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry,” Japanese Deputy Representative to Taiwan Gen Kawai said on the sidelines of the summit.

“Without access to Taiwan-made semiconductors, the US AI industry would find itself in an extremely precarious position,” he said.

Compared with Taiwan’s semiconductor sector, which benefits from world-class technology and a well-developed innovation ecosystem, Japan’s industry would be more vulnerable to the impact of US tariffs, Kawai said.

“Japan’s semiconductor industry is still in the early stages of regaining its international competitiveness,” he said, adding that those efforts would be weakened by Washington’s disruptive policy.

Similarly, Peter Fatelnig, a senior EU official posted to Japan, said industries were grappling with “an unprecedented level of uncertainty” that could drive up costs, delay projects and disrupt investment decisions.

Fatelnig called for deeper discussions on “friend-shoring” — the practice of concentrating supply chain networks in politically and economically allied countries — as part of efforts to stabilize the industry.

British Representative to Taiwan Ruth Bradley-Jones said that building a resilient semiconductor supply chain requires trusted international collaboration, alongside policies that enhance industry security and efficiency.

Such collaboration includes promoting joint R&D, policy exchanges and commercial partnerships, she said, adding that Taiwan and the UK have been working together to maximize their “complementary strengths.”

“For us, it’s about pushing the UK design, innovation pace and working with Taiwan on optimizing manufacturing,” she added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法