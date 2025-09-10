《TAIPEI TIMES》Fighter jets bought from the US set to arrive next month

An F-16V jet takes off from Hualien Air Base on Aug. 19. Photo: Yu Tai-lang, Taipei Times

2025/09/10 03:00

By Lo Tien-pin and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The first two F-16V Bock 70 jets purchased from the US are expected to arrive in Taiwan around Double Ten National Day, which is on Oct. 10, a military source said yesterday.

Of the 66 F-16V Block 70 jets purchased from the US, the first completed production in March, the source said, adding that since then three jets have been produced per month.

Although there were reports of engine defects, the issue has been resolved, they said.

After the jets arrive in Taiwan, they must first pass testing by the air force before they would officially become Taiwan’s property, they said.

The air force has not confirmed whether the jets would arrive by Oct. 10, saying only that the first would arrive in the fourth quarter, but the exact date was uncertain.

The jets were purchased under the Special Budget for New Fighter Jet Procurement program at a total cost of NT$247.23 billion （US$8.14 billion）.

The procurement period spans from 2020 to next year.

Major General Lee Ching-jan （李慶然）, the air force chief of staff, in June told a legislative hearing that delivery would be completed on schedule.

Lee told lawmakers he was “optimistic” that ownership of at least 10 jets would be completed this year.

