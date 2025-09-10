為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Culture event in France shows close ties: ministry

    From left, Institut de France permanent secretary Bernard Stirn, choreographer Tsai Po-cheng and Minister of Culture Li Yuan hold a Taiwan-France Cultural Award certificate at the event in Paris on Monday. Photo: Ling Mei-hsueh, Taipei Times

    From left, Institut de France permanent secretary Bernard Stirn, choreographer Tsai Po-cheng and Minister of Culture Li Yuan hold a Taiwan-France Cultural Award certificate at the event in Paris on Monday. Photo: Ling Mei-hsueh, Taipei Times

    2025/09/10 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taiwan-France Cultural Award ceremony and contract renewal was held on Monday at the Institut de France in Paris, underscoring the close ties between the two countries, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.

    This year’s recipients were Jean-Marc Therouanne, cofounder and artistic director of the Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas （FICA）, and choreographer Tsai Po-cheng （蔡博丞）, artistic director of the dance company B.Dance, the ministry said in a statement.

    The award was jointly presented by Minister of Culture Li Yuan （李遠）, Jean-Robert Pitte, president of the Academie des Sciences Morales et Politiques of the Institut de France, and the institute’s permanent secretary, Bernard Stirn, the ministry said.

    Li and Stirn also signed a five-year renewal agreement from next year to 2030, reaffirming cooperation between the ministry and the academy, it said.

    Institute president Xavier Darcos met with Li before the ceremony to express appreciation for Taiwan’s commitment to the award and its willingness to continue the collaboration, the statement said.

    Therouanne, who cofounded the FICA in 1995, has screened more than 80 Taiwan-related films and written extensively on Taiwanese cinema, helping generations of French audiences discover Taiwan’s diverse film culture, the ministry said.

    Tsai, one of Taiwan’s most internationally acclaimed choreographers, founded B.Dance in 2014.

    Tsai’s works have earned top honors in France and Germany, and he is seen as a leading voice of Taiwan’s new generation of contemporary dance, the ministry said.

    The Taiwan-France Cultural Award, which was established in 1996, honors individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to promoting Taiwanese culture in France and the rest of Europe, the ministry said.

    Fifty-two recipients have been recognized over the past 29 years, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播