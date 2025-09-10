《TAIPEI TIMES》Culture event in France shows close ties: ministry

From left, Institut de France permanent secretary Bernard Stirn, choreographer Tsai Po-cheng and Minister of Culture Li Yuan hold a Taiwan-France Cultural Award certificate at the event in Paris on Monday. Photo: Ling Mei-hsueh, Taipei Times

2025/09/10 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan-France Cultural Award ceremony and contract renewal was held on Monday at the Institut de France in Paris, underscoring the close ties between the two countries, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.

This year’s recipients were Jean-Marc Therouanne, cofounder and artistic director of the Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas （FICA）, and choreographer Tsai Po-cheng （蔡博丞）, artistic director of the dance company B.Dance, the ministry said in a statement.

The award was jointly presented by Minister of Culture Li Yuan （李遠）, Jean-Robert Pitte, president of the Academie des Sciences Morales et Politiques of the Institut de France, and the institute’s permanent secretary, Bernard Stirn, the ministry said.

Li and Stirn also signed a five-year renewal agreement from next year to 2030, reaffirming cooperation between the ministry and the academy, it said.

Institute president Xavier Darcos met with Li before the ceremony to express appreciation for Taiwan’s commitment to the award and its willingness to continue the collaboration, the statement said.

Therouanne, who cofounded the FICA in 1995, has screened more than 80 Taiwan-related films and written extensively on Taiwanese cinema, helping generations of French audiences discover Taiwan’s diverse film culture, the ministry said.

Tsai, one of Taiwan’s most internationally acclaimed choreographers, founded B.Dance in 2014.

Tsai’s works have earned top honors in France and Germany, and he is seen as a leading voice of Taiwan’s new generation of contemporary dance, the ministry said.

The Taiwan-France Cultural Award, which was established in 1996, honors individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to promoting Taiwanese culture in France and the rest of Europe, the ministry said.

Fifty-two recipients have been recognized over the past 29 years, it added.

