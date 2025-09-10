為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan well-placed for humanoid robots: expert

    Japanese roboticist and engineer Hiroshi Ishiguro speaks during an interview at the Semicon Taiwan exhibition in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Cheng I-hwa, AFP

    2025/09/10 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan could play a key role in the humanoid robot sector by leveraging its strengths in semiconductors and key components, Japanese robotics pioneer Hiroshi Ishiguro said yesterday.

    The Osaka University professor said after a presentation at the Semicon Taiwan forum in Taipei that Taiwan should focus on creating diverse applications by integrating electronics, sensors and critical parts rather than competing with China on cost.

    Ishiguro said that avatar-based robot software, which allows remote interaction through virtual doubles, is likely to develop faster than full humanoid robots because of its convenience and adaptability.

    He said that he was curious to see whether Taiwan’s industry, academia and society are as open as Japan to adopting avatar-based interactions, and did not rule out collaboration with local companies.

    While artificial intelligence has made humanoid robots smarter than they were 25 years ago, Ishiguro said that applications remain limited, particularly in tasks requiring dexterity and sensory precision.

    He predicted it would take another 10 years before real market demand emerges.

    Market demand remains the decisive factor, he said, pointing to the eventual discontinuation of Honda Motor Co’s Asimo and Sony Group Corp’s humanoid robots due to weak commercial uptake.

    Ishiguro said that Chinese humanoid robots are “significantly cheaper,” making it difficult for Taiwan and Japan to compete directly.

    Building a non-China supply chain for humanoid robots would be challenging because of the high production costs in other countries, he added.

    Despite the obstacles, Ishiguro said that Taiwan’s position in semiconductors and component manufacturing gives it an opportunity to shape future applications.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    熱門推播