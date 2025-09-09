為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan bags five golds at Tug-of-War Worlds

    Taiwan take on Sweden in the final of the women’s 540kg competition at the World Outdoor Tug-of-War Championships in Nottingham, England, on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Tug-of-war Association via CNA

    2025/09/09 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan’s tug-of-war teams on Sunday took three more gold medals at the World Outdoor Tug-of-War Championships in Nottingham, England, boosting Taiwan’s total gold count to five.

    The gold medals were bagged by the junior mixed 520kg team, the under-23 women’s 500kg team and the women’s 540kg team, who defended their fourth consecutive title against Sweden.

    Also on Sunday, the under-23 men’s 600kg team finished fifth.

    The day before, Taiwan’s junior women’s 480kg team and women’s 500kg team also took home gold medals, with the latter defending their fourth consecutive title against Switzerland.

    Meanwhile, the under-23 mixed 560kg team and junior men’s 560kg team won silver medals.

    The championships were held from Thursday last week to Sunday, with the first two days being club competitions and the last two days focused on national teams.

    National tug-of-war association secretary-general Cho Yao-peng told the Central News Agency that the athletes have worked very hard, participating in two intense competitions in one month, including the World Games in Chengdu, China, last month.

    Cho said that Taiwan’s teams took home gold medals in both competitions and although tug-of-war is not included in the Olympic Games or Asian Games, the sport should receive more recognition.

    The government awards a cash prize of NT$600,000 for each gold medal won at the World Championships.

    熱門推播