《TAIPEI TIMES》 Semicon expo to see record exhibitors

2025/09/08 03:00

The Semicon Taiwan trade show, which opens on Wednesday, is expected to see a new high in the number of exhibitors and visitors from around the world, said its organizer, SEMI, which has described the annual event as the “Olympics of the semiconductor industry.”

SEMI, which represents companies in the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, and touts the annual exhibition as the most influential semiconductor trade show in the world, said more than 1,200 enterprises from 56 countries are to showcase their innovations across more than 4,100 booths, and that the event could attract 100,000 visitors.

This year’s event features 17 national pavilions, also a new high, with Canada, Costa Rica, Lithuania, Sweden and Vietnam to open their own pavilions for the first time, SEMI said.

On Friday, French Representative to Taiwan Franck Paris said the French pavilion — named “Choose France” — would be its largest ever, featuring at least 15 companies.

SEMI said this year’s exhibition, which is to run through Friday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, would focus on artificial intelligence （AI）, automotive electronics and robotics and would cover a wide range of semiconductor technologies, such as AI chips, advanced integrated circuit （IC） assembly and testing services, as well as fan-out panel-level packaging, 3D ICs, chiplets, heterogeneous integration, quantum computing and high bandwidth memory.

Semicon Taiwan would also hold several forums to strengthen international exchanges in the semiconductor industry, it said.

The forums include a Taiwan-Poland business forum, South Korea-Taiwan semiconductor supply chain cooperation forum, Taiwan-Japan tech summit and Taiwan-India semiconductor forum.

A CEO summit would be convened on Wednesday with IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co （日月光） chief operating officer Tien Wu （吳田玉） and contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （台積電） senior vice president Cliff Hou （侯永清） to serve as moderators, SEMI said.

US-based chip designer Tenstorrent Inc CEO Jim Keller and Germany-headquartered semiconductor giant Infineon Technologies AG CEO Jochen Hanebeck are to attend the summit. They are to discuss how Taiwan can maintain its semiconductor technology lead from an international perspective, SEMI added.

Keller served two years as senior vice president of Intel Corp’s silicon engineering group and held roles as Tesla Inc vice president of autopilot and low voltage hardware, in addition to having served as corporate vice president and chief cores architect at Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SEMI said.

Executives from three leading memorychip suppliers — Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc of South Korea, as well as US-based Micron Technology Inc — are to attend this year’s event, it said.

SEMI said it would partner with the Industrial Technology Research Institute to hold a forum with representatives from Japan, Europe and the US to discuss the restructuring of the global semiconductor supply chain at a time of geopolitical unease.

