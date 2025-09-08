為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese shine at Venice festival

    epa12358411 Taiwanese director Singing Chen holds the Venice Immersive Grand Prize for The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters Up during the awards ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA

    epa12358411 Taiwanese director Singing Chen holds the Venice Immersive Grand Prize for The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters Up during the awards ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA

    2025/09/08 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese filmmakers earned international recognition at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, held from Aug. 27 to Saturday in Italy, with director Singing Chen （陳芯宜） winning the Grand Prize in the Venice Immersive section for her virtual reality free-roaming experience, The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters Up （雲在兩千米）.

    Adapted from a short story by author Wu Ming-yi （吳明益） in the collection The Land of Little Rain （苦雨之地）, Chen’s production garnered the section’s top honor for its poetic imagery and emotional depth.

    It is Taiwan’s second Grand Prize in the category, following Chen’s The Man Who Couldn’t Leave （無法離開的人） in 2022.

    Director Tsai Ming-liang （蔡明亮）, actress Shu Qi （舒淇） and animation director Hsieh Wen-ming （謝文明） also drew attention, with Tsai’s documentary Back Home （回家） screened in the Out of Competition section, and a 4K restoration of his classic Vive L’Amour （愛情萬歲） featured in Venice Classics.

    Tsai was also honored with the FIPRESCI 100-Year Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday.

    Shu, making her directorial debut with the feature film Girl （女孩）, was nominated in the main competition. After its Venice premiere on Thursday, the film received a 15-minute standing ovation, making it one of the festival’s most talked-about works.

    Taiwanese animation was also in the spotlight, with Hsieh’s short Praying Mantis （螳螂） selected for the Orizzonti competition, a milestone for Taiwanese animated shorts at Venice.

    Minister of Culture Li Yuan （李遠） yesterday praised the artists for their dedication, saying their achievements highlight the strength of Taiwan’s film industry.

    Li added that recognition at one of the world’s major film festivals affirms the industry’s progress and the value of creative freedom.

    He pledged continued support for promoting Taiwanese productions globally.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播