《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan win gold in tug-of-war championship

Taiwan’s women’s tug-of-war team competes at the World-Tug-of-War Championships in Nottingham, England, yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Tug-of-War Association

2025/09/08 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s women’s 500kg team yesterday defeated Switzerland to win gold at the World Tug-of-War Championships in Nottingham, England, securing their fourth consecutive title since 2022.

The championships ran from Thursday through yesterday, with the first two days featuring the open tournament.

In the main competition, which began on Saturday, Taiwan won gold in the junior women’s 480kg and silver in the junior men’s 560kg.

The weather in Nottingham had been unstable, with mornings feeling quite cold and a drizzle throughout the competition, coach Kuo Sheng （郭昇） said.

However, Taiwan’s athletes had prepared for all possible conditions, Kuo said.

