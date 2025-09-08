《TAIPEI TIMES》 China threat to world peace, Lai says

President William Lai gestures during an exclusive interview with the Liberty Times in Taipei yesterday.Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

GLOBAL ISSUE: If China annexes Taiwan, ‘it will not stop its expansion there, as it only becomes stronger and has more force to expand further,’ the president said

By Tzou Jiing-wen, Huang Wei-chu and Chen Yun / Staff reporters

China’s military and diplomatic expansion is not a sole issue for Taiwan, but one that risks world peace, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday, adding that Taiwan would stand with the alliance of democratic countries to preserve peace through deterrence.

Lai made the remark in an exclusive interview with the Chinese-language Liberty Times （sister paper of the Taipei Times）.

“China is strategically pushing forward to change the international order,” Lai said, adding that China established the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, launched the Belt and Road Initiative, and pushed for yuan internationalization, because it wants to replace the democratic rules-based international order in every aspect.

Aside from holding military exercises around Taiwan, Beijing’s military vessels and aircraft are also entering the wider East China and South China seas, and it is holding joint military drills with Russia near South Korea and Japan, while its aircraft carriers have sailed beyond the first island chain, operating in the second and even third island chains, he said.

“China wants to replace the rules-based international order led by the US,” Lai said. “Even if Taiwan is given to China, it will not stop its expansion there, as it only becomes stronger and has more force to expand further.”

There is a consensus among the international community that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are necessary for global security and prosperity, and it has been mentioned by the US president, Japanese prime minister and G7 leaders, he said.

The democratic camp is also aware that China is building up its military capacity and pulling Russia, North Korea and other authoritarian governments closer, he said.

Taiwan upholding democracy should not be seen as challenging China, Lai said, adding that Taipei must play its role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region, as it affects world peace.

“China’s expansion is a threat to world peace,” he said. “Virtue is never solitary; it would always have neighbors, so we should stand with the democratic camp and achieve peace through deterrence.”

Regarding China spreading a “US skepticism” narrative in Taiwan and portraying Washington as unreliable, Lai said US President Donald Trump’s administration has not stopped or reduced its assistance to Taiwan, but strengthened it.

“We should also have confidence in Taiwan and ourselves,” he said.

First, Taiwan is a model for democracies around the world, and its achievements have been recognized by many countries, he said.

Second, Taiwan is in a key position in the first island chain, directly facing the threat from an authoritarian state, so if the country is annexed, the subsequent domino effect would be catastrophic, he said.

The economic value of goods shipped through the Taiwan Strait and nearby waters annually is more than US$2.5 trillion, so if a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, it would have a devastating impact on the global economy, he added.

Third, Taiwan plays a key role in the global democratic supply chain, not only in the semiconductor industry, but also the information and communications technology, and electronic components industries, he said.

“The international community needs Taiwan, and Taiwan can help it — the relationship is complementary,” he said. “We are not dependent. We can contribute to the international community.”

Concerning China’s military threats toward Taiwan, Lai said Beijing should not overlook or ignore Taiwan’s goodwill.

Citing the proverb “if all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail,” Lai said he hopes China can open its clenched fist, hold an olive branch, and see the goodwill of Taiwanese and their hope to coexist peacefully.

He said both sides of the Taiwan Strait must use dialogue to replace confrontation and exchanges to replace containment.

“We hope Beijing can change its approach and allow Taiwan-China dialogue and exchanges, and work toward the goal of peace and coprosperity,” he said.

However, while peace is the ultimate goal, Taiwanese must realize that it cannot be achieved by accepting China’s claims and so-called principles, or attending its events, but only through “strength,” he added.

Taiwan must increase the national defense budget, Lai said.

The defense budget would be raised to 3.32 percent of GDP next year, and hopefully to 5 percent by 2030, he said.

These efforts demonstrate to the international community Taiwan’s determination to defend its national security and its willingness to bear the responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Strait, the president added.

Taiwan must also stand side by side with the democratic camp to jointly strengthen the deterrent effect, be prepared for war to avoid war and thereby achieve peace, he said.

Meanwhile, the nation must continue its economic development, as it is the foundation for social stability and national defense, but it needs to pay attention to economic resilience and not “put all the eggs in one China basket,” he said.

The government has signed bilateral investment agreements with many Southeast Asian countries, Japan and the US, as well as memorandums of understanding on strengthening economic and trade relations with other countries, he said.

China should uphold mutual dignity when negotiating with Taiwan, instead of asking Taiwanese to give up their sovereignty and accept its “one China” principle as a prerequisite, he said.

China should understand that it is impossible for Taiwanese to accept such a prerequisite, he added.

Regarding the “17 national security strategies” he presented in May, which the opposition parties criticized as “provocative,” he said the strategies were introduced to counter China’s threats.

Taiwan faces five main threats from China: threats to national sovereignty and Taiwanese identity, spy operations targeting Taiwan’s military, “united front” work and infiltration disguised as religious or cultural exchanges, and infiltration through integration policies targeting Taiwanese businesspeople and young people in China, he said.

The 17 national security strategies are necessary for protecting the nation’s sovereignty, and maintaining its democratic and free lifestyle, and self-protection should not be seen as a challenge or provoking an authoritarian aggressor, he added.

