    《TAIPEI TIMES》Permanent residents also to receive cash handouts

    A teller counts NT$1,000 banknotes at a bank in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

    2025/09/07 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Permanent foreign residents would also be eligible to receive NT$10,000 （US$327） cash handouts, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） said yesterday.

    Speaking to reporters at an event in Taipei, Cho said the Cabinet plans to submit a special budget proposal next week for legislative approval to unlock funding authorized under a recently amended special act that includes cash handouts.

    The special act is intended to bolster Taiwan’s security infrastructure, and to provide relief to businesses and people expected to be directly or indirectly affected by US tariffs on Taiwanese exports.

    The amendment to the special act, which raises the funding cap to NT$570 billion, was adopted by the legislature at the end of last month.

    The premier said he looked forward to seeing swift passage of the special budget bill once the legislature’s new session begins later this month.

    To ensure broad coverage, the Cabinet would follow past practices by “extending eligibility to permanent foreign residents,” he said, without providing further details.

    However, a Cabinet official said that the government had yet to decide whether the upcoming cash handouts would follow the same eligibility rules as previous distributions.

    In 2023, the government allowed not only permanent residents, but also foreign residents with Taiwanese spouses, as well as foreign diplomats and their spouses, to receive NT$6,000 cash handouts.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

