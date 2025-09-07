為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》US senators introduce bipartisan Taiwan LNG bill

    A model of a liquefied natural gas tanker is pictured in front of the US flag on May 19, 2022. Photo: Reuters

    A model of a liquefied natural gas tanker is pictured in front of the US flag on May 19, 2022. Photo: Reuters

    2025/09/07 03:00

    ENERGY: The legislation would require the US to increase LNG exports to Taiwan and work with Taipei to strengthen its energy infrastructure through security measures

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Two US senators on Friday introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at boosting liquefied natural gas （LNG） exports to Taiwan and strengthening its energy infrastructure amid China’s growing aggression.

    The Taiwan Energy Security and Anti-Embargo Act was sponsored by Republican Pete Ricketts and Democrat Chris Coons, chairman and ranking member respectively of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

    Ricketts in a statement described the bill as a measure to ensure adequate US energy shipments to Taiwan in the event of a contingency.

    “Taiwan imports nearly all of its energy, leaving it vulnerable to Communist China’s illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions,” he said.

    The US supplies 10 percent of Taiwan’s LNG, making it the country’s third-largest source after Australia and Qatar, according to the Energy Administration.

    The legislation would require the US government to increase LNG exports to Taiwan, work with Taipei to strengthen its energy infrastructure through security and resilience measures, and establish a Taiwan-US energy security center to promote cooperation and academic exchanges.

    It would also encourage Taiwan to maintain nuclear power as an energy source and adopt new technologies such as small modular reactors, with US support for nuclear cooperation.

    “Energy security is a glaring vulnerability for our Taiwanese partners. Unleashing America’s energy resources and expertise to strengthen Taiwan’s resilience serves both the US and Taiwan’s national security interests,” Ricketts said.

    China could use every tool to pressure Taiwan — not just militarily, but also through “gray zone” tactics such as interfering with its fuel imports, Coons said.

    “This bipartisan bill will help stabilize the region by allowing Taiwan to buy more US fuel and encouraging it to work with the US on next-generation nuclear energy that will make the island less reliant on imports,” he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播