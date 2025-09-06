《TAIPEI TIMES》 CPI climbs 1.6％ on higher food prices

A person checks grocery prices inside a supermarket in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA

STABLE: While faster than July’s 1.54% growth, it was still within the central bank’s 2% threshold, leaving policymakers room to keep borrowing costs unchanged

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The consumer price index （CPI） rose 1.6 percent last month from a year earlier, quickening slightly from July’s 1.54 percent as Typhoon Podul and heavy rainfall drove up food prices, the Directorate-

General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） said yesterday.

The modest uptick kept inflation below the central bank’s 2 percent threshold for the fourth consecutive month, leaving policymakers room to keep borrowing costs unchanged at their policy meeting on Sept. 18.

Food prices, which carry the heaviest weighting in the CPI basket, climbed 3.18 percent from a year earlier, the agency said.

Typhoon-related damage pushed up vegetable costs by 10.9 percent, while pork prices surged more than 8 percent.

Grains rose 3.4 percent and dining-out expenses advanced 3.34 percent, DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung （曹志弘） said.

Core CPI, a more reliable price tracker that excludes volatile food and energy components, rose 1.74 percent, remaining comfortably within the 2 percent mark and signaling stable underlying price momentum, Tsao said.

Shelter costs advanced 1.8 percent, driven by a 2.29 percent rise in rents and a 5.08 percent gain in household management expenses, the agency’s monthly report showed.

Healthcare costs added 1.75 percent after hospitals raised registration and copayment fees for hospitalization.

Transportation and communication prices fell 1.34 percent, with fuel down 8.56 percent and airfares sliding 5.36 percent. The declines were partly offset by higher train fares and vehicle maintenance expenses, the agency said.

Looking ahead, Tsao said inflationary pressure might ease this month if weather conditions stabilize.

The official also downplayed concerns about potential spillover effects from the 20 percent tariffs the US imposed on Taiwanese goods last month.

“The impact should be limited,” Tsao said, noting that the New Taiwan dollar has appreciated about 7 percent this year, helping to drive import costs lower for the past five months.

Prices of agricultural and industrial raw materials have shown mixed movements, further limiting tariff effects, he said.

At the wholesale level, the producer price index fell 4.98 percent annually last month, dragged down by declines in chemicals, petrochemicals, metals and electronics, the agency said.

However, rising livestock prices and last year’s electricity price hikes helped prevent a steeper fall, Tsao said.

For the first eight months of the year, consumer prices rose an average of 1.83 percent, while producer prices contracted 1.27 percent.

The relative price stability provides a buffer for policymakers, as they balance inflation management with the need to support growth in an economy exposed to slowing global trade and US-China tensions.

