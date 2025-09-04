為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 New low birthrate response budget to rise NT$3bn

    The logo of Ministry of Labor in Taipei is pictured on Tuesday. Photo: Lee Ching-hui, Taipei Times

    

    2025/09/04 03:00

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    The government is to roll out a new response plan to the nation’s low birthrate next year, with more than NT$7 billion （US$227.81 million） budgeted for additional parental leave and maternity benefits, although the details are still be worked out, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

    The ministry’s budget report showed that next year’s low birthrate response plan would allocate NT$3 billion more than last year’s NT$3.8 billion budget.

    The budget was previously allocated under the low birthrate response plan and regulations for subsidizing wages during unpaid parental leave, designed to subsidize employed workers during parental leave.

    The plan promotes four major policies: comprehensive childcare, family-friendly workplaces, protecting children’s health and rights, and supportive measures for raising children.

    It combines resources from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.

    Next year’s budget introduces new subsidies covering shortfalls in maternity benefits, indicating that such benefits might be increased.

    The Ministry of Finance said that it has prepared the budget and plans, but the details are still being discussed and would be announced later.

    Under the Labor Insurance Act （勞工保險條例）, when an insured woman gives birth, she can claim up to two months’ salary in maternity benefits.

    A total of 105,943 people seeking maternity benefits were approved last year, with total payouts exceeding NT$7.5 billion, data showed.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

