為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 ‘Hai Kun’ submarine starts preparing for diving tests

    The Hai Kun submarine is pictured at the Port of Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo courtesy of a reader

    The Hai Kun submarine is pictured at the Port of Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo courtesy of a reader

    2025/09/04 03:00

    By Hung Chen-hung, Hung Ting-hung and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

    Taiwan’s first indigenous defense submarine on Tuesday was moved out of a dry dock to Pier 91 at Kaohsiung Harbor, with the vessel expected to start preparing to undergo diving tests, although the shipbuilder refused to comment on the matter other than to say that everything was proceeding according to plan.

    The Hai Kun （海鯤, or Narwhal） has been through sea trials while based at CSBC Corp, Taiwan’s （台灣國際造船） shipyard, and sources said that the move to Pier 91 was to facilitate submergence trials before the end of this month, with delivery to the navy scheduled for November.

    However, CSBC had no comment on the activity.

    The shipbuilder previously said that the Hai Kun had completed at-sea systems tests, including periscope function, during the third phase of sea trials.

    System parameters would be adjusted based on trial data, it said.

    CSBC also conducted hyperbaric tests and underwater systems calibrations after the third phase of testing and before the submarine was moved to the dry dock on July 8.

    The submarine, a prototype of a planned fleet of indigenous vessels, conducted its first tests starting on June 17, involving propulsion, steering, power systems, ventilation, telecoms and navigation instruments, CSBC said.

    On June 26, it underwent a second round of tests, focusing on at-sea systems integration, vessel controls and operational capabilities, the company said.

    The move to Pier 91 came as CSBC prepares for a new chairman, with board member Chen Cheng-hung （陳政宏） tapped for the job.

    Huang Cheng-hung （黃正弘） last week resigned as chairman, citing family reasons. He is to take up a lecturing role at National Cheng Kung University.

    Meanwhile, the CSBC Endeavor Manta, the company’s and the nation’s first military-grade uncrewed surface vehicle （USV）, was seen in the area as the Hai Kun was moved on Tuesday.

    Whether the USV was on patrol or conducting tests was unknown.

    The USV uses a trimaran hull for better balance in choppy seas. It is 8.6m long and 3.7m wide, can carry up to 1 tonne of payload — including lightweight torpedoes and high-powered explosives — and has a top speed of 35 knots （64.8kph）.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播