《TAIPEI TIMES》 Teng victorious in return, lifts Giants past Rockies 8-3

The San Francisco Giants’ Taiwanese pitcher Teng Kai-wei pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of their MLB game in Denver, Colorado, on Monday. Photo: AP

2025/09/03 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese pitcher Teng Kai-wei on Monday made a successful return to the MLB, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 in Denver, Colorado.

The right-hander earned his second career MLB win by striking out eight batters over 5-1/3 innings — both career highs — while allowing two runs on nine hits.

It was also the first victory by a Taiwanese starting pitcher in the MLB in seven years. The previous one came on the same day in 2018, when Chen Wei-yin won a game for the Miami Marlins.

Teng allowed hits in every inning except the first, but worked his way out of trouble with timely strikeouts and sharper command than in his previous four outings this season.

Six of his eight strikeouts came in the second and third innings. In both frames, with two runners on base and one out, he fanned two consecutive batters to escape the jam.

For the first time this season — and only the second time in his nine-game MLB career — Teng did not issue a walk, after having surrendered 17 free passes in 24-1/3 innings over his previous eight appearances.

He was replaced by Joel Peguero in the bottom of the sixth with one out, runners on second and third, and the Giants leading 6-0. Both runners later scored and were charged to him.

The Giants’ offense gave him early support with Rafael Devers’ solo home run in the first inning — his 29th of the year. Drew Gilbert went 4-for-4 and hit a two-run homer in the third, while Willy Adames added a two-run shot in the seventh.

Teng improved to 2-3 with a 7.23 ERA, while Rockies rookie starter Chase Dollander dropped to 2-12 after five innings of work.

The victory brought the Giants back to .500 at 69-69 as they continued their push for a wild-card berth.

