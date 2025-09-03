為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan, France launch platform for language learning

    Liu Chan-yueh, head of L’Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales’ Taiwan Studies Program, second left, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    Liu Chan-yueh, head of L’Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales’ Taiwan Studies Program, second left, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/09/03 03:00

    By Rachel Lin and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    Taiwanese and French universities have jointly developed an online learning platform offering courses on Taiwan’s culture and indigenous languages, including Hoklo （commonly known as Taiwanese） and Hakka.

    Scheduled to launch next month, the platform would feature 17 Taiwan Studies courses, said the Paris-based Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales （Inalco）, a French public university specializing in the study of languages and civilizations, particularly from non-Western regions.

    “Through language learning, students in France and around the world can connect with Taiwan. Our program encourages foreigners to get to know Taiwan, whether they are based in France, Taiwan or elsewhere. At the same time, all of these courses are open to Taiwanese citizens, including those living overseas,” said Taiwanese academic Liu Chan-yueh （劉展岳）, who heads the Taiwan Studies Program at Inalco.

    Among the language courses offered on the platform are Hoklo — which Liu said is distinct and should not be confused with Minnan （閩南語） or Hokkien （福建話） — as well as Hakka and several of Taiwan’s indigenous languages, including Paiwan, Rukai, Atayal, Bunun, Amis, Truku, Puyuma, Saisiyat and Hla’alua. Taiwanese Mandarin, taught with traditional characters, would also be included.

    Most of the language courses would offer curricula for beginners and advanced learners, and all would be free of charge, with instruction provided by professional language teachers in Taiwan, Liu said.

    “Although the courses are free, students must show honest motivation to learn Taiwan’s languages, complete the full curriculum and respect the teachers, who devote considerable time and effort to preparation and instruction,” said Liu, who this year received the Ministry of Education’s （MOE） Outstanding Award in Promoting Taiwan Native Languages.

    Schools and organizations in Taiwan involved in the collaboration include National Taiwan Normal University, National Kaohsiung Normal University, National Chengchi University, National Central University, National Pingtung University and the Taiwan Austronesian Language Association.

    Separately, the ministry on Monday issued a call for entries for the Taiwanese and Hakka Literature Awards, now in their 10th year. Writers are invited to submit works in Hoklo and Hakka, with this year’s top prize increased to NT$100,000.

    “We hope to promote Taiwanese and Hakka literature by encouraging writers to produce more original works in the spirit of the native literature movement,” Department of Lifelong Education official Tsai Chung-wu （蔡忠武） said.

    The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.

    For more information, visit the ministry’s Web site at depart.moe.edu.tw/ED2400/Default.aspx, or the Taiwanese languages portal, language.moe.gov.tw, which provides official guidelines on the use of Taiwanese and Hakka words and phrases.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播