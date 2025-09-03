《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan, France launch platform for language learning

Liu Chan-yueh, head of L’Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales’ Taiwan Studies Program, second left, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

2025/09/03 03:00

By Rachel Lin and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

Taiwanese and French universities have jointly developed an online learning platform offering courses on Taiwan’s culture and indigenous languages, including Hoklo （commonly known as Taiwanese） and Hakka.

Scheduled to launch next month, the platform would feature 17 Taiwan Studies courses, said the Paris-based Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales （Inalco）, a French public university specializing in the study of languages and civilizations, particularly from non-Western regions.

“Through language learning, students in France and around the world can connect with Taiwan. Our program encourages foreigners to get to know Taiwan, whether they are based in France, Taiwan or elsewhere. At the same time, all of these courses are open to Taiwanese citizens, including those living overseas,” said Taiwanese academic Liu Chan-yueh （劉展岳）, who heads the Taiwan Studies Program at Inalco.

Among the language courses offered on the platform are Hoklo — which Liu said is distinct and should not be confused with Minnan （閩南語） or Hokkien （福建話） — as well as Hakka and several of Taiwan’s indigenous languages, including Paiwan, Rukai, Atayal, Bunun, Amis, Truku, Puyuma, Saisiyat and Hla’alua. Taiwanese Mandarin, taught with traditional characters, would also be included.

Most of the language courses would offer curricula for beginners and advanced learners, and all would be free of charge, with instruction provided by professional language teachers in Taiwan, Liu said.

“Although the courses are free, students must show honest motivation to learn Taiwan’s languages, complete the full curriculum and respect the teachers, who devote considerable time and effort to preparation and instruction,” said Liu, who this year received the Ministry of Education’s （MOE） Outstanding Award in Promoting Taiwan Native Languages.

Schools and organizations in Taiwan involved in the collaboration include National Taiwan Normal University, National Kaohsiung Normal University, National Chengchi University, National Central University, National Pingtung University and the Taiwan Austronesian Language Association.

Separately, the ministry on Monday issued a call for entries for the Taiwanese and Hakka Literature Awards, now in their 10th year. Writers are invited to submit works in Hoklo and Hakka, with this year’s top prize increased to NT$100,000.

“We hope to promote Taiwanese and Hakka literature by encouraging writers to produce more original works in the spirit of the native literature movement,” Department of Lifelong Education official Tsai Chung-wu （蔡忠武） said.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.

For more information, visit the ministry’s Web site at depart.moe.edu.tw/ED2400/Default.aspx, or the Taiwanese languages portal, language.moe.gov.tw, which provides official guidelines on the use of Taiwanese and Hakka words and phrases.

