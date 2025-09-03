為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Official Double Ten logo unveiled

    National Day Preparation Committee secretary-general Wu Tang-an, right, and committee official Lo Chen-chieh unveil this year’s Double Ten National Day logo at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

    National Day Preparation Committee secretary-general Wu Tang-an, right, and committee official Lo Chen-chieh unveil this year’s Double Ten National Day logo at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

    2025/09/03 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    A government planning committee yesterday unveiled the official logo for this year’s Double Ten National Day celebrations.

    The emblem, shared on Facebook by the National Day Preparation Committee, features two Chinese characters for “10” （shi, 十） joined together in the colors of the national flag — red, blue and white — with a brush-stroke texture.

    Beneath the design, the Chinese text “Republic of China” （ROC） and “Happy Birthday” flank the national flag, alongside the English slogan “A Beautiful Taiwan Today, A Better Taiwan Tomorrow,” both carryovers from last year’s design.

    The release drew mixed reactions online, with some Internet users calling the logo “depressing” and “ugly,” while others praised it as a “great design” with an “elegant” shade of gray.

    Deputy Minister of the Interior Wu Tang-an （吳堂安）, secretary-general of the committee, said the subdued Morandi color palette was chosen to convey “steadiness and maturity,” in contrast to the brighter tones of previous years.

    The brush-painting motif symbolizes creativity and evokes a flying flag, highlighting Taiwan’s “diversity, freedom and confidence,” he added.

    As the head of the committee is customarily chaired by the legislative speaker, Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜） of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） headed the committee.

    However, unlike last year’s design, the new emblem omits the plum blossom element he introduced last year.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    圖
    圖
