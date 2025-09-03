為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Suspicious activity found at Chungshan Institute

    The entrance of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology in Taoyuan is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    The entrance of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology in Taoyuan is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/09/03 03:00

    By Huang Ching-hsuan and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology yesterday confirmed that it had detected suspicious activity, after Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） said that an insider had been selling sensitive tender documents to potential contractors.

    Huang earlier yesterday in a Facebook post said the leaks occurred in the past months and concerned tender documents for Intelligence Surveillance Systems from the institute’s Pengyuan Campus.

    It was not a singular case, but a string of information leaks pertaining to military procurement, he said.

    He accused Minister of National Defense and institute chair Wellington Koo （顧立雄） of “turning a blind eye,” and asked if everyone at the institute “takes a cut.”

    The institute plays a major role in national defense, undertaking research projects commissioned by branches of the military while producing and maintaining a range of weapons systems for the armed forces, Huang said.

    Each year, the institute receives almost NT$100 billion （US$3.26 billion） from the ministry, he said.

    The institute said that suspicious activity pertaining to the unusual copying of documents was detected by its internal security mechanisms.

    It launched a preliminary investigation before referring the case to the Military Police Command on Aug. 14, which transferred the case to prosecutors for a judicial investigation, it said.

    It vowed to enforce the harshest punishment for those responsible to serve as a stark warning for others.

    The documents in question did contain trade secrets such as tender documents, the institute said.

    During the open bidding period, such documents are made available to companies looking to submit tenders, it said.

    It is suspected that the person responsible leaked the documents early to a potential client, it added.

    The institute denied Huang’s claim that Koo turned a blind eye.

    Additional reporting by Lin Che-yuan

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播