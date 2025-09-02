為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》New base in Philippines positioned close to Taiwan

    Soldiers stand next to a part of a US Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, right, at Basco Airport in the Philippines on April 26. Photo: AP

    Soldiers stand next to a part of a US Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, right, at Basco Airport in the Philippines on April 26. Photo: AP

    2025/09/02 03:00

    LOOKING NORTH:The base would enhance the military’s awareness of activities in the Bashi Channel, which China Coast Guard ships have been frequenting, an expert said

    By Sun Yu-ching and Sam Garcia / Staff writers

    The Philippine Navy on Thursday last week inaugurated a forward operating base in the country’s northern most province of Batanes, which at 185km from Taiwan would be strategically important in a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

    The Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted Northern Luzon Command Commander Lieutenant General Fernyl Buca as saying that the base in Mahatao would bolster the country’s northern defenses and response capabilities.

    The base is also a response to the “irregular presence this month of armed” of China Coast Guard vessels frequenting the Bashi Channel in the Luzon Strait just south of Taiwan, the paper reported, citing a maritime expert.

    Philippine Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said the base would provide a new foothold for the military to “further safeguard our maritime sovereignty.”

    The base holds strategic importance due to its proximity to Taiwan, and any conflict in Taiwan would affect the Philippines, especially considering nearly 200,000 Filipinos living there, Trinidad said.

    The base is part of the county’s integrated defense strategy and reflects the military’s shift from focusing on internal security to external defense, he said.

    Former Philippine representative to Taiwan Angelito Banayo previously said that under the US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty, the Philippines would be a part of any military conflict in the Taiwan Strait, as all US military bases in the northern Philippines face Taiwan and are directed toward China.

    Chester Cabalza, president of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation, told the Inquirer that the base would enhance the military’s awareness of activities in the Luzon Strait.

    “It closes the gaps on national security against frequent incursions of foreign aggressors, particularly that Batanes is a frontline province just below Taiwan,” the Inquirer quoted him as saying.

    The facility “serves as a contingency base in case of war in the Taiwan Strait,” acting as a “strategic launching point and logistical hub for quicker response in cases of forcible military invasion,” the daily quoted him as saying.

    In April, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr told troops at a 38th anniversary event for the Northern Luzon Command that “if something happens to Taiwan, inevitably, we [the Philippines] will be involved,” as Manila would have to rescue Filipino workers in Taiwan.

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last month said that due to the country’s proximity to Taiwan, it “cannot remain uninvolved” should a conflict erupt in the Taiwan Strait.

    The US National Institute News said that the Philippines and the US have focused on defending Batanes in war games in the past few years.

    The US military has deployed advanced weapons, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Typhon mid-range missile systems and the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, an anti-ship missile system, to the northern Philippines, including Batanes, strengthening deterrence along the first island chain, the news site reported.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播