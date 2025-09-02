為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Most ninth-graders use AI: survey

    The National Academy of Educational Research is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    The National Academy of Educational Research is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    2025/09/02 03:00

    By Rachel Lin and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    About 69 percent of ninth-graders use artificial intelligence （AI）, most commonly for homework, creating images or videos, and chatting, a survey found yesterday.

    The poll was conducted by the National Academy of Educational Research （NAER） and Academia Sinica as part of the Taiwan Assessment of Student Achievement Longitudinal Study.

    Asked about AI, 94.2 percent of the students knew what generative AI was, although 31 percent said that they had never used it, the survey showed.

    Among those who said that they used generative AI, 6.8 percent used it daily, 3.9 percent used it five to six times per week, 12.2 percent three to four times per week and 46 percent used it once or twice a week, the survey found.

    About 53.2 percent of ninth-graders said that teachers had taught them how to use generative AI, while 46.8 percent said their teachers did not, suggesting that the adoption rate of the technology could continue to improve.

    Students said they used AI for homework, translation, research and content creation, indicating that the technology has already become a part of their studies and daily habits across academic and creative interests.

    This could reflect how younger, digitally native groups are more amenable to new technologies, and points to a growing trend of using AI in a balanced way, the NAER said.

    The gap between those who are aware of AI and those who use it suggests that most are not becoming advanced or heavy users, it said.

    As about half of schools are teaching students how to use AI, it suggests that teachers recognize how important the technology is becoming, the NAER said, adding that the wide array of ways in which students use AI tools also shows its wide-ranging capability and potential.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播