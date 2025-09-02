《TAIPEI TIMES》Most ninth-graders use AI: survey

The National Academy of Educational Research is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

2025/09/02 03:00

By Rachel Lin and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

About 69 percent of ninth-graders use artificial intelligence （AI）, most commonly for homework, creating images or videos, and chatting, a survey found yesterday.

The poll was conducted by the National Academy of Educational Research （NAER） and Academia Sinica as part of the Taiwan Assessment of Student Achievement Longitudinal Study.

Asked about AI, 94.2 percent of the students knew what generative AI was, although 31 percent said that they had never used it, the survey showed.

Among those who said that they used generative AI, 6.8 percent used it daily, 3.9 percent used it five to six times per week, 12.2 percent three to four times per week and 46 percent used it once or twice a week, the survey found.

About 53.2 percent of ninth-graders said that teachers had taught them how to use generative AI, while 46.8 percent said their teachers did not, suggesting that the adoption rate of the technology could continue to improve.

Students said they used AI for homework, translation, research and content creation, indicating that the technology has already become a part of their studies and daily habits across academic and creative interests.

This could reflect how younger, digitally native groups are more amenable to new technologies, and points to a growing trend of using AI in a balanced way, the NAER said.

The gap between those who are aware of AI and those who use it suggests that most are not becoming advanced or heavy users, it said.

As about half of schools are teaching students how to use AI, it suggests that teachers recognize how important the technology is becoming, the NAER said, adding that the wide array of ways in which students use AI tools also shows its wide-ranging capability and potential.

