《TAIPEI TIMES》 Premier Cho promotes efforts to help students

New students wave during National Taiwan University’s opening ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

2025/09/01 03:00

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓揆） yesterday posted online the measures the government has implemented to support young people in their pursuit of higher education at home and abroad.

“Many young people are this week to start the school year and begin the next chapter of their lives. We want them to know that the government has offered many supporting packages in the past few years to help them fulfill their dreams,” Cho wrote on Facebook.

Cho posted photographs showing that the government aims to reduce students’ financial burden by waiving tuition for students enrolling in vocational schools.

It showed that students enrolling in private universities could receive a subsidy of up to NT$35,000 to help cover tuition and expenses, while economically disadvantaged students could be eligible for a NT$15,000 to NT$20,000 subsidy.

More than 150,000 students who took out student loans can avoid interest payments while attending school, the post showed.

Last year, nearly 450,000 benefited from housing subsidies offered to college students, with students receiving NT$5,000 per semester, while those from economically disadvantage families received NT$7,000 per semester, it said.

The government also subsidized the building or remodeling of 54 university dormitories, 15 of which have been completed, Cho said.

A doctoral student can receive NT$40,000 per month through scholarship programs, while the monthly stipend for government-funded college students has been raised to NT$10,000, he said.

Government-funded college students receive NT$5,000 per semester to attend academic seminars, take licensing exams or participate in activities to enhance their professional capabilities, the post showed.

The government has funded about 5,500 students per year to participate in internships for teachers, with each receiving a scholarship of NT$10,000, it said.

With the establishment of the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, 1,370 students have fulfilled their dreams of studying overseas, Cho said.

To cultivate talent in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, the defense industry, security and next-generation communications — also known as the “five key trustworthy industries” — the government has offered scholarships for overseas studies to 64 students and 40 physically challenged students, he said.

Meanwhile, 160 students traveling abroad to further their education or participate in internships in any of the five industries have also received scholarships through the initiative, he added.

“Investing in young people is an investment in the nation’s future. The government remains firmly committed to standing behind our youth, providing unwavering support at every stage of their learning and growth,” Cho wrote.

