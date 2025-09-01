為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 CCP increasing pressure on Taiwan: MAC report

    A podium is pictured at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times

    A podium is pictured at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times

    2025/09/01 03:00

    UNDER PRESSURE: The report cited numerous events that have happened this year to show increased coercion from China, such as military drills and legal threats

    By Chen Yu-fu and Shelley Shan / Staff reporters

    The Chinese Communist Party （CCP） aims to reinforce its “one China” principle and the idea that Taiwan belongs to the People’s Republic of China by hosting celebratory events this year for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the “retrocession” of Taiwan and the establishment of the UN, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） said in its latest report to the Legislative Yuan.

    Taking advantage of the significant anniversaries, Chinese officials are attempting to assert China’s sovereignty over Taiwan through interviews with international news media and cross-strait exchange events, the report said.

    Beijing intends to reinforce its “one China” principle by deliberately impugning Taiwan’s status as a nation and fabricating that Taiwan belongs to China, it added.

    “Facing continued Chinese pressure, we will implement the ‘four pillars peace’ action plan and the ‘17 Countermeasures for National Security and United Front Threats’ to safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty, democracy and citizens’ well-being,” the council said in the report.

    The report listed significant events that have happened this year to show that China has increased its attempts at coercion of Taiwan.

    These include measures to promote unification and encourage cross-strait exchanges; in March setting up a Web site for people to report Taiwanese independence supporters, while also threatening to punish supporters “using non-peaceful means and legal strategies”; military drills around Taiwan in April; the issuance of arrest warrants for members of the Taiwanese military in June; and in July moving civil aviation routes closer to the Taiwan Strait median line and placing eight so-called “Taiwanese independence” entities on an export control list.

    Separately, Taiwan yesterday reiterated that all Taiwanese are banned from participating in the Chinese military parade on Wednesday, in addition to central and local government officials and those who have worked in national defense, diplomatic, China affairs and national security agencies, an official said on condition of anonymity.

    People who help China amplify the military parade or any such agreement would be fined based on the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）, an official said.

    Taiwanese entertainers in China who help the CCP denigrate Taiwan or express support for invading the nation by force would face legal punishment, the council added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    圖
    圖
