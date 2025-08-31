為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese more open to AI in workplace: survey

    People walk past a poster advertising artificial intelligence during Computex Taipei at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on June 4 last year. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

    2025/08/31 03:00

    By Fang Wei-chieh and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    A recent survey by a US-based software company showed that Taiwanese employees are more willing to work alongside and accept skill recommendations from artificial intelligence （AI） than the global average.

    Workday Inc said that 78 percent of Taiwanese are comfortable working with AI agents, 86 percent are comfortable working with AI and 86 percent are receptive to skill recommendations from AI.

    These figures are higher than the global 75 percent of people who said they were comfortable working with AI, the poll showed.

    However, only 16 percent of Taiwanese respondents were willing to be managed by AI and 23 percent would allow AI to operate in the background without human knowledge, showing that businesses should draw clear boundaries for AI utilization, it said.

    Establishing limits is key to building employee trust and increased use of AI in the workplace, Workday said.

    About 25 percent of Taiwanese respondents said that the usefulness of AI is overhyped, although the trust in algorithms increases with exposure, it said.

    Additionally, 36 percent of respondents using AI technology for work said businesses could use AI responsibly, while 85 percent employees said they were working in sectors that have adopted AI algorithms, the survey found.

    The survey showed that 48 percent of Taiwanese companies expect a profit return within seven to 12 months of investing in AI, and 97 percent expect to reap benefits within two years, suggesting a high level of confidence in the commercial value of algorithms.

    Although 90 percent of Taiwanese respondents said algorithms would increase efficiency, concerns about AI persist in the workplace, with 58 percent saying AI would increase work-related stress and 50 percent saying it would reduce the opportunity to socialize, it said.

    Businesses should carefully plan their AI rollout after assessing the technology’s impact on employees’ wellbeing and the workplace environment, Workday said.

    A large majority of Taiwanese view AI agents as helpful partners, but not as a replacement for human colleagues, which was in line with global responses, it said.

    Most people said algorithms are most useful in information technology support and professional skill development, but they are skeptical of AI’s trustworthiness in legal affairs and regulatory compliance, the study showed.

    The survey found that 48 percent of Taiwanese businesses believe AI agents could perform accounting tasks and 44 percent trust AI agents to manage corporate treasuries.

    This suggests algorithms have significant room for development in managerial fields, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

