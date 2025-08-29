為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Governor of Taiwan’s central bank ranked A- by Global Finance

    Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long speaks at a news conference at the bank in Taipei on June 19. Photo: CNA

    2025/08/29 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long （楊金龍） received an "A-" grade from New York-based Global Finance magazine, up from "B+" last year.

    Based on this year’s Central Banker Report Cards published on Wednesday, the magazine returned Yang to an "A" grade based on the bank’s policies and decisions this year.

    Yang, who has worked for Taiwan’s central bank since 1989 and became governor in 2018, received an "A" grade in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 as well as an "A-" in 2021 plus a "B+" grade last year.

    Yang’s predecessor Perng Fai-nan （彭懷南） has the distinction of being the only central banker in the world to have earned the top grade 14 times since the annual report was first released in 1994, gaining straight A’s from 2005-2017.

    At the top of Global Finance magazine’s list for this year with "A+" grades were Denmark’s Christian Kettel Thomsen, the US’ Jerome Hayden Powell and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong.

    In addition, the heads of national banks in Chile, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Morocco, Paraguay, Peru and Sri Lanka received "A" grades.

    Including Yang, 14 central bank heads around the world were ranked "A-".

    According to Global Finance, its editors grade the world’s leading central bankers from "A" to "F" for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, with "A+" being the highest grade and "F" the lowest.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

