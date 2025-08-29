為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 TSMC to break ground on advanced fab in October

    The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co logo on the company’s Fab 15A at the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung is pictured yesterday. Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times

    The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co logo on the company's Fab 15A at the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung is pictured yesterday. Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times

    2025/08/29 03:00

    By Huang Hsu-lei and Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） is expected to start construction of its 1.4-nanometer chip manufacturing facilities at the Central Taiwan Science Park （CTSP, 中部科學園區） as early as October, the Chinese-language Liberty Times （the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper） reported yesterday, citing the park administration.

    TSMC acquired land for the second phase of the park’s expansion in Taichung in June.

    Large cement, construction and facility engineering companies in central Taiwan have reportedly been receiving bids for TSMC-related projects, the report said.

    Supply-chain firms estimated that the business opportunities for engineering, equipment and materials supply, and back-end packaging and testing could reach as high as NT$3 billion （US$98.1 million）, it said.

    The CTSP Administration on Wednesday said that public works for the second phase of the park’s expansion, including water detention ponds and other structures aimed at soil and water conservation, are set to be completed by the end of next month.

    TSMC obtained the necessary permits for the construction and is expected to break ground on the first of four 1.4-nanometer chip fabs in October as scheduled after the public works are completed, it said.

    At the North America Technology Symposium in California on April 25, TSMC revealed plans for the construction at the park, designated Fab 25, which would feature the four new chip fabs.

    The first fab is expected to complete wafer production risk assessments by the end of 2027, with mass production scheduled for the second half of 2028 and a target monthly output of 50,000 wafers, the company’s road map showed.

    As competition heats up in the global foundry business, with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co promoting its sub-2-nanometer process technology and aiming for mass production as early as this year, TSMC hopes to further solidify its lead in next-generation chip manufacturing through the accelerated deployment of its advanced 1.4-nanometer process, the report said.

    熱門推播