《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry unveils new employment support program

2025/08/28 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Labor yesterday unveiled a new youth employment support program, raising monthly allowances for first-time jobseekers to NT$6,000 （US$196） and offering additional incentives for those who achieve stable employment.

The program, set to take effect on Monday next week, is aimed at young people between the ages of 15 and 29 who are entering the job market for the first time.

The ministry said it designed the initiative to address the risk of long-term unemployment caused by international trade factors such as the US’ tariffs.

Workforce Development Agency Employment Services Division head Huang Chiao-ting （黃巧婷） said that about 85 percent of young workers find their first job within three months, but “instability” in the job market linked to “tariff policies and international circumstances” could make job hunting more difficult.

The new program expands on the existing first-time jobseeker stable employment program by shortening the required period of unemployment from 90 to 60 days.

Applicants must not be enrolled in school or engaged in full-time work, and must have been unemployed for at least 60 consecutive days to be eligible for up to three months of financial support, Huang said.

Those who find work during the support period and remain employed for 90 days can receive NT$20,000, while those who stay employed for 180 days can apply for an additional NT$10,000 of government money, she said.

Ministry data shows that 20,015 people registered for the program last year, with 9,826 meeting eligibility requirements.

Of those, 7,333 received allowances totaling NT$64 million and 5,554 collected incentives totaling more than NT$140 million.

