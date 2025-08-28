《TAIPEI TIMES》 Executive Yuan confirms new Cabinet

Premier Cho Jung-tai speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/08/28 03:00

TEAM PLAYERS: The premier is today to officially introduce the new Cabinet members, which is to include Olympic badminton star Lee Yang and baseball legend Chen Yi-hsin

By Jake Chung and Lery Hiciano / Staff writers

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled its new Cabinet aimed at expediting procedures and policies, and bolstering President William Lai’s （賴清德） administration.

Under the reshuffle, which started on Sunday, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Kung Ming-hsin （龔明鑫）, the former head of the National Development Council （NDC）, would become minister of economic affairs, following J.W. Kuo’s （郭智輝） resignation on Thursday last week, who left citing health reasons, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） said.

Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Xavier Chang （張惇涵） would take over Kung’s post, Lee said, confirming reports from sources last week.

Overseas Community Affairs Council Deputy Minister Ruan Jhao-syong （阮昭雄） would be assuming Chang’s position, while former Hsinchu City councilor Lee Yen-hui （李妍慧） is expected to replace Ruan, she added.

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） is expected to formally introduce the new Cabinet members at a news conference today, following an Executive Yuan meeting, she said.

Michelle Lee confirmed rumors reported last week that Olympic badminton champion Lee Yang （李洋） would head the Ministry of Sports, which is to be officially established on Sept. 9.

Sports Administration Director Cheng Shih-chung （鄭世忠）, Taiwan Institute of Sport Science CEO Huang Chi-huang （黃啟煌） and Sports Administration Deputy Director-General Hung Chih-chang （洪志昌） are expected to serve as Lee Yang’s deputy ministers, she said.

Former Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research （中華經濟研究院） president Yeh Chun-hsien （葉俊顯） is to replace NDC Minister Paul Liu （劉鏡清）, who resigned on Tuesday night, citing health reasons, Michelle Lee said.

National Health Insurance Administration Director-General Shih Chung-liang （石崇良） would head the Ministry of Health and Welfare, while Centers for Disease and Control Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang （莊人祥） would be deputy minister, she said.

Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs Lin Yi-ching （林宜敬） is to take over the agency, while Taiwan Artificial Intelligence Academy Foundation secretary-general Hou Yi-hsiu （侯宜秀） would become deputy minister, she said.

Elsewhere, Ministry of Environment Chemicals Administration Director-General Hsieh Yein-rui （謝燕儒） would become the new deputy minister, while Ming Chuan University vice president for international affairs Liu Kuo-wei （劉國偉） would be appointed political deputy minister of the Ministry of Education, she said.

Legendary baseball pitcher Chen Yi-hsin （陳義信） is to become deputy minister of the Council of Indigenous Peoples, she said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法