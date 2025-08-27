《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cabinet finalizing reshuffle this week

Premier Cho Jung-tai speaks from the podium at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

PRIORITIES: The changes would be in line with President Lai’s vow to have a Cabinet that would be more efficient in solving problems and responsive to public opinion

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A Cabinet reshuffle is to be finalized later this week, with more than five senior officials expected to be replaced, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday.

While confirming that the reshuffle would be completed this week, Cho declined to elaborate on the scale of the change.

However, he acknowledged that more than five ministers or deputy ministers would be replaced, given that some officials had already tendered their resignations.

He was referring to Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝）, who cited health concerns after 15 months in office, and Minister of Digital Affairs Huang Yen-nun （黃彥男）, who said he would return to his previous research work. Deputy Minister of Education Benson Yeh （葉丙成） has also tendered his resignation.

Cho said the reshuffle would be the result of a “comprehensive” review of the current Cabinet and reflect new policy priorities that President William Lai （賴清德） pledged last week.

Shortly after recall votes targeting seven Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers failed on Saturday, dealing a blow to his government, Lai vowed that the new Cabinet would ensure that his administration would be more effective in solving problems and responsive to public opinion.

Lai said that while Cho had also expressed an intention to step down, he had been persuaded to stay on as premier.

The Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） government has suffered major setbacks after failed attempts to push for the recall of 31 KMT lawmakers and having a 20 percent baseline tariff imposed on Taiwanese goods sold to the US, prompting the party to make changes.

Lai said that his administration would prioritize an agenda focused on the economy and people’s livelihoods, and pursue more dialogue with the opposition. The administration had been engaged in a stand-off with the opposition-

controlled legislature since Lai took office in May last year.

Cho yesterday said that the Cabinet would work toward improving its relationship with opposition leaders and lawmakers, as several bills concerning budgets and special allocations still require legislative approval.

“[We] hope the legislature will give us this opportunity,” he said.

However, the government’s ongoing challenges of several opposition-backed bills passed by the legislature at the Constitutional Court are “not open for discussion,” he said.

Over the past year, the DPP government has brought several pieces of legislation to court in an effort to overturn them, including the 2025 central government budget and measures mandating a larger share of tax revenue for local governments.

The Cabinet also plans to challenge in court the legislature’s approval of increases in military personnel allowances.

