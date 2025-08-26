《TAIPEI TIMES》Safety law not clear on airport photos: critics

People take photographs of a plane from a street near Taipei International Airport （Songshan airport） in an undated photograph. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

2025/08/26 03:00

UNFAIRLY TARGETED: The defense ministry said the act aimed to maintain security of military zones, but people said it is unreasonable to treat the public as spies

By Wu Liang-yi, Tsai Yun-jung and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Members of the public have complained that the Military Installation Safety Protection Act （軍事營區安全維護條例）, which prohibits photographing or filming inside military control zones, was unclear and “unfairly enforced.”

Aviation enthusiasts have been told to stop filming civilian aircraft takeoffs and landings near Taipei International Airport （Songshan airport）, but the airport frequently posts photos of planes and runways on Facebook, they said, adding that the government has “double standards” and is unfairly targeting the public.

In the past, Taiwan had more than 80 military zones, which covered 39,700 hectares. Today, only 22 zones remain, covering 5,539 hectares.

The Ministry of National Defense, which proposed the act that was promulgated earlier this month, said that it aimed to maintain the integrity and security of the remaining military zones.

The act stipulates that photographing or filming areas inside military zones, or engaging in activity deemed harmful to security could result in fines between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000.

To date, nobody has been fined under the act, but aviation fans taking photos near Songshan airport have been asked by military personnel or police to leave, and in some cases have had to show proof that their photos did not include restricted military facilities.

People said it is unreasonable to treat ordinary people photographing planes from the roadside “as if they were spies.”

The airports in Taipei, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan, Penghu and Hualien are all dual-use civilian-military airports, and are therefore affected by the act. Domestic passengers at these airports are now reminded through in-flight announcements not to photograph the airports during takeoff and landing.

The ministry said that the non-military sections of airports could still be photographed or filmed, and that the percentage of these sections differs by airport. For example, most of Songshan airport is not a restricted military zone — which means runways, aircraft movements and terminals at the airport could be photographed — while more than 90 percent of Hualien and Taichung airports are restricted areas.

However, people said that enforcement standards around Songshan airport were inconsistent and confusing.

For example, Lane 180 of Binjiang Street, known as “Airplane Alley,” has long been a popular location for planespotting, as it offers clear views of civilian aircraft. It does not include views of military facilities, but warning signs have been posted along the road which read: Airport control zone — no trespassing, photography, recording, mapping, fireworks or hunting.

Songshan airport director Cheng Chien-chung （鄭堅中） said that aviation police are primarily concerned with flight safety and preventing people from climbing over fences, not banning photography.

The warning signs were originally installed to comply with now-outdated laws, he said, adding that adjustments to the signage would be discussed with the military.

Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） previously said that photographing military aircraft taking off does not contravene the law. However, deliberately photographing sensitive areas inside a military camp with the intent of conducting reconnaissance would be illegal.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Kuo-hsien （林國顯） on Sunday said that aviation enthusiasts who want to photograph aircraft near dual-use airports should first consult the military zone maps published by the defense ministry.

As long as people avoid restricted areas and focus solely on civilian aircraft movements, there should be no legal issues, he said.

