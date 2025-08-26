《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan’s “Outlaw Doctor,” actress Suri Lin win at Global OTT Awards

A promotional poster for the drama “Outlaw Doctor” is shown after winning the Best Asian Contents Award at the Global OTT Awards in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Public Television Service

2025/08/26 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese crime drama “The Outlaw Doctor” （化外之醫） won the best Asian contents award, while actress Suri Lin （林廷憶） was named best new actress at the Global OTT Awards in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

It was the first time a Taiwanese production had won the honor since the awards were launched in 2019.

Producer Tang Sheng-jung （湯昇榮） said he was especially moved when several international jurors told him they enjoyed the series, adding that it showed he was right to set the story against the backdrop of cross-border crime, which resonated with audiences worldwide.

Lin was recognized for her role in Netflix’s “Born for the Spotlight” （影后）, in which she played Shih Ai-ma （史艾 瑪）, an actress discovered by her agent “Ms. Chubby” （胖姐）, portrayed by Chung Hsin-ling （鍾欣凌）.

Chung presented the award to Lin at the ceremony, echoing their on-screen bond. Lin shared the title with South Korean actress Chung Su-bin, honored for the series “Friendly Rivalry.”

In her acceptance speech, Lin said the award also belonged to the show’s director Yen Yi-wen （嚴藝文）, who “inspired me personally and professionally.”

“With Born for the Spotlight, you make so many people feel seen and heard and understood, including me. So, thank you for that,” she said.

The Global OTT Awards celebrate excellence in TV, OTT and digital content worldwide, according to the event’s website.

Co-hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the Busan Metropolitan City, the awards are part of the International Streaming Festival 2025.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法