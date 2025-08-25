為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan wins Little League world title

    Taiwan players pose with the Little League World Series International Champions banner following their baseball game against Aruba in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Photo: AP

    Taiwan players pose with the Little League World Series International Champions banner following their baseball game against Aruba in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Photo: AP

    2025/08/25 03:00

    TO THE TOP: After securing the international title on Saturday, Team Taiwan were to face Las Vegas to potentially win their 18th Little League World Series championship

    / Staff writer, with CNA and AP

    A team from Taipei’s Dong Yuan Elementary School won the Little League Baseball World Series’ international title on Saturday by defeating Aruba 1-0 in the annual baseball tournament held in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

    The Taiwan team, competing under the name Chinese Taipei, were after press time last night to face a team from Las Vegas, Nevada, which beat a team from Fairfield, Connecticut, in the US championship 8-2. Taiwan are seeking to win their first Little League Baseball World Series title since 1996.

    “Really haven’t taken a moment to data dump right now on Taiwan,” Nevada manager T.J. Fescher said. “They’re a great, standout group of kids.”

    The Las Vegas team are chasing Nevada’s first-ever title, while Taiwan are going for their 18th overall. Team Taiwan, represented by Guishan Elementary School from Taoyuan, lost the title game last year to Florida.

    After the 1-0 win, Taiwan manager Lai Min-nan said he had asked all of his pitchers to be ready for Saturday’s game, but that starter Liu Wei-hung went longer than expected, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings in the regulation 6-inning game.

    Lai said the team would tap ace fireballer Lin Chin-tse, who can throw 80mph （129kph）, in last night’s World Series finale.

    “We have leveraged our pitching staff according to my plan,” manager Lai said.

    The team from Taipei had given up only three runs in their first three games in Williamsport, and Saturday’s encounter again put the team’s pitching staff in the spotlight.

    In an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel, in which the two teams combined for seven hits （Taiwan 3, Aruba 4）, Taiwan scratched out the only run in the top of the third on a walk, a passed ball, a single and an error.

    Taiwan’s Liu Wei-hung cruised through the first five innings before leaving the game in the sixth with a runner on second and one out.

    Reliever Chen Qi-sheng walked the first batter he faced, but then clinched the victory with an out on a bunt attempt and a strikeout to keep Taiwan’s Little League World Series title dreams alive.

    The Little League Baseball World Series is held every summer in Williamsport. Half of the teams come from the US, with the other half from around the world.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播