《TAIPEI TIMES》 Temperature hit 39.1°C yesterday

A Central Weather Administration map shows surface temperatures across the nation yesterday and the forecast for today. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration

2025/08/25 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A temperature of 39.1°C was recorded in New Taipei City’s Sansia District （三峽） yesterday afternoon, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said, as it continued to release heat advisories for cities and counties across Taiwan.

請繼續往下閱讀...

That was followed by Taipei’s Neihu District （內湖） at 38.1°C and New Taipei City’s Wugu District （五股） at 38°C, the data showed. Several areas in greater Taipei and Taoyuan also recorded temperatures higher than 37°C.

Temperatures this week are expected to hit as high as 37°C in the north, 35°C in central and southern Taiwan, and 33°C in the east, the CWA said yesterday.

It issued an “orange” heat advisory for Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan cities, indicating a high of 38°C for one day or 36°C for three consecutive days, and warned of extremely high temperatures in the area.

An orange alert was also in effect in Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties as well as Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung cities, it said.

A yellow warning was given for Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, which indicates that daily temperatures would reach 36°C.

In western Taiwan yesterday, daytime highs ranged between 35°C and 37°C, while highs of between 32°C and 33°C are forecast for the east, it said.

The CWA urged people going outdoors to take precautions against sun exposure, as ultraviolet levels are expected to reach dangerous levels, particularly at about noon.

It also advised keeping indoor spaces ventilated, and paying extra attention to seniors, children, people with chronic illnesses, those who are obese or on medication, vulnerable groups and those working or exercising outdoors.

While temperatures are expected to remain high in the coming week, the CWA said a low pressure system south of Taiwan is expected to bring moisture and destabilize weather conditions, with possible afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu （吳德榮） said that the very hot weather would continue into at least Thursday, citing the latest European weather model forecast.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Kajiki, which was upgraded to a typhoon yesterday, was expected to make landfall in Vietnam today, with little impact on Taiwan, he said.

A separate tropical disturbance that has formed east of the Philippines could strengthen into a tropical storm, Wu said, adding that its movements were worth monitoring.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法