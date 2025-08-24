《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cabinet reshuffle announced after recall loss

President William Lai speaks at a press conference at the Presidential Office in Taipei last night. Photo: CNA

2025/08/24 03:00

By Chen Yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President William Lai （賴清德） last night announced that his administration would make “four adjustments” — including a Cabinet reshuffle — to meet the public’s expectations.

Lai made the remarks at a news conference at the Presidential Office, following a referendum on the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant and recall votes targeting seven opposition lawmakers.

The Ma-anshan plant was shut down after reaching the end of its operational life, in line with the Democratic Progressive Party’s （DPP） policy of phasing out nuclear power.

While “yes” votes outnumbered the “no” votes in yesterday’s referendum, the measure failed, as it did not secure the support of more than one-quarter of all eligible voters, as required by law.

Meanwhile, all seven Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers survived recall votes against them, in another setback in the DPP’s bid to flip control of the legislature.

Lai said that the Executive Yuan would carry out changes in Cabinet officials to improve governmental efficiency and ensure the public benefits from the administration’s policies.

The reorganization would reflect a shift in the government’s priorities toward the economy, democracy, livelihood issues, disadvantaged groups and young Taiwanese, he said.

The Cabinet would also change how it interacts with lawmakers, aiming to foster constructive dialogue between ruling and opposition parties without compromising on matters of national interest, he added.

The nation must adjust its fiscal structure to enhance sustainability and long-term economic development, which is a goal shared by the government and the opposition, Lai said.

Taiwan is engaged in tariff negotiations with Washington and is reconstructing regions hard-hit by the summer’s storms and torrential rains, which call for special and supplementary budgets, he said.

Against this backdrop, Lai said that although Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） has repeatedly expressed his intention to resign since July 26, he has urged Cho to remain in office to oversee these critical responsibilities.

