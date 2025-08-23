為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Cabinet reshuffle expected

    Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Xavier Chang speaks in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Xavier Chang speaks in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/08/23 03:00

    By Su Yung-yao, Hollie Younger and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writers

    Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Xavier Chang （張惇涵） would be appointed secretary-general of the Executive Yuan, replacing Kung Ming-hsin （龔明鑫）, who is to become minister of economic affairs, people familiar with the matter said yesterday.

    A broader Cabinet reshuffle is expected to follow today’s second recall vote.

    Kung, a financial expert and former head of the National Development Council, is to succeed Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝）.

    The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday confirmed that Kuo had tendered his resignation on Thursday, citing health reasons.

    Kuo had faced calls to resign from the Democratic Progressive Party and the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, the sources said.

    With negotiations ongoing over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, the new Cabinet lineup is expected to place greater emphasis on fiscal and economic policy, they added.

    Among the three top Cabinet positions, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） and Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun （鄭麗君） are to remain in office, while Kung is to return as minister.

    Although Chang previously served as the Presidential Office spokesperson, he is not expected to assume the Executive Yuan spokesperson role, which would remain with Michelle Lee （李慧芝）, the sources said.

    The Ministry of Digital Affairs yesterday also confirmed that Minister of Digital Affairs Huang Yen-nun （黃彥男） would return to Academia Sinica when his secondment expires on Aug. 31.

    The ministry said Huang has submitted his resignation to the premier, citing personal and career considerations, and would resume his research at the institute.

    Huang assumed office on May 20 last year with the inauguration of the new administration.

    Meanwhile, another source dismissed media reports that Representative to the US Alexander Yui （俞大㵢） is to be reassigned, saying no changes are planned for Taiwan’s diplomatic corps.

    Local media yesterday cited anonymous sources as saying that Yui is to be replaced by National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Hsu Szu-chien （徐斯儉）, while Yui is to be appointed representative to Spain.

    The reports said Washington had accepted the personnel change, and that Hsu would in turn be succeeded by Presidential Office spokesperson Lii Wen （李問）.

    However, people familiar with the matter denied any personnel moves, saying the rumors had caused inconvenience to Taiwan’s representative office in the US.

    Additional reporting by Hsu Tzu-ling

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播