為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Government ‘passive’ in handling TikTok: report

    The TikTok logo is displayed on a cellphone on Aug. 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters

    The TikTok logo is displayed on a cellphone on Aug. 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters

    2025/08/23 03:00

    DISINFORMATION:The government’s TikTok response has been disorganized and weak, even as the platform has misused children’s data, a Control Yuan report said

    By Fang Wei-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The government’s handling of the cognitive warfare threat emerging from the social media platform TikTok has been “passive and lethargic,” the Control Yuan said in an investigative report published yesterday.

    The report said that the US Congress’ passage of a bill last year — requiring TikTok’s US operations to be sold or face a shutdown — showed the global alarm over the platform’s risks to national security and children.

    The probe, led by Control Yuan members Lin Wen-cheng （林文程）, Lai Cheng-chang （賴振昌） and Pu Chung-cheng （浦忠成）, said the government’s efforts to address TikTok were disorganized and weak, despite repeated instances of the app improperly collecting children’s personal data and serving as a channel for Beijing’s disinformation.

    The report also said that TikTok allowed harmful “challenges” to spread unchecked to boost viewership, resulting in more than 100 deaths worldwide.

    In 2023, TikTok chief executive officer Shou Zi Chew （周受資） told a US congressional hearing that he did not allow his own children to use the platform, citing the absence of an under-13 mode, they said.

    Citing information published by the Taiwan Communication Survey in 2023, the Control Yuan said that 46.1 percent of Taiwanese children aged nine to 12 accessed TikTok content, suggesting that the company ignored government directives for social media platforms to self-regulate and thereby exposed children’s data to the Chinese government.

    They also cited an EU investigation that found TikTok stored user data on servers in China, leading regulators to impose a 530,000 euro （US$588,300） fine on the company.

    Academic studies have shown that TikTok’s algorithm suppressed content critical of Beijing, while amplifying pro-China narratives in ways consistent with the platform being used as a tool of Chinese cognitive warfare, they said.

    Citing a Financial Times report, the members said that Beijing has been leveraging TikTok to shape narratives in Taiwanese cyberspace and gain influence among younger users.

    Yet the government has appeared to give up on regulating international platforms after setbacks to its digital services neutrality bill, leaving TikTok and other Chinese social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu （小紅書, known in English as “RedNote”）, virtually unregulated, the members said.

    They urged the government to re-evaluate its policy and establish mechanisms to regulate social media, adding that inaction could further endanger Taiwanese children and national security.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播