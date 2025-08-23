《TAIPEI TIMES》Nvidia’s Huang visits TSMC ahead of new AI chips

Nvidia Corp CEO Jenson Huang, left, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co CEO C.C. Wei pose for a photograph outside a restaurant in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/08/23 03:00

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter

Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang （黃仁勳） yesterday visited Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電）, as the chipmaker prepares for volume production of Nvidia’s next-generation artificial intelligence （AI） chips.

It was Huang’s third trip to Taiwan this year, indicating that Nvidia’s supply chain is deeply connected to Taiwan. Its partners also include packager Siliconware Precision Industries Co （矽品精密） and server makers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co （鴻海精密） and Quanta Computer Inc （廣達）.

“My main purpose is to visit TSMC,” Huang said yesterday. “As you know, we have next-generation architecture called Rubin. Rubin is very advanced. We have now taped out six brand new chips to TSMC.”

Those new chips include a central processing unit, graphics processing unit, scaled-up NVLink switch, networking chip, networking switch and silicon photonics processors, Huang said.

“All these new chips are now in TSMC’s fab. I came to thank all of their operation’s people working so hard for me,” Huang said. “This is the first architecture in our history where every single chip is new and revolutionary.”

Nvidia’s new Rubin-based chips are expected to enter volume production in the coming months using TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology as they have already finalized the design and are “taping out.”

The rollout is expected to be one of the factors driving high demand for TSMC’s 3-nanometer chips.

TSMC last month said that the supply of its 3-nanometer chips was “very tight,” adding that it expected such constraints to last for a couple of years, due to a technology upgrade from 5-nanometer or 4-nanometer technology mostly used for AI chips.

Huang said he planned to have dinner with TSMC CEO C.C. Wei （魏哲家） and visit TSMC founder Morris Chang （張忠謀）.

TSMC said Huang would also give a speech at the company to share his management philosophy with TSMC executives.

Asked about the progress of Nvidia’s new office in Taipei, dubbed the “Nvidia Constellation,” Huang said the company is still working with the local government, adding that he hopes it would resolve all of the issues and allow Nvidia to start construction work.

Asked about whether Taiwan should resume using nuclear power, Huang said: “Nuclear is an excellent option,” adding that he hoped every form of energy, including solar and wind, would be explored to support the supply of sustainable energy that the AI industry needs to drive growth.

Nvidia is to build an AI factory in collaboration with Hon Hai in Taiwan.

Taiwan is holding a referendum today on whether one of its nuclear power reactors should be restarted. The nation shut down its last nuclear power plant in May.

Addressing speculation that Nvidia might halt production of its H20 chip for China due to security concerns, Huang said that the “H20 has no security backdoors.”

Chinese customers have requested and urged Nvidia to secure licenses for H20 chips for some time and the company has worked hard to help secure the licenses, he said.

Asked if Nvidia is developing a new chip customized for the Chinese market, Huang said it is not a decision the company makes, adding that it was up to the US government.

Nvidia is in “dialogue with them” regarding shipping and offering a new chip to China for AI data centers, but it is “too soon to know” the results, he added.

