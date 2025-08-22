為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lin not pulling out of worlds: coach

    Olympic gold-medalist boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan interact with fans at an event in New Taipei City on Aug. 15 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    2025/08/22 03:00

    NOT BACKING DOWN: Lin’s coach said the Taiwanese Olympic gold medalist, who has been training in South Korea, would submit all relevant documents for any gender tests

    By Fabian Hamacher / Reuters, TAIPEI

    Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, one of two boxers at the center of a gender dispute at last year’s Paris Olympics, has no plans to skip the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, her coach, Tseng Tzu-chiang, said yesterday.

    On Wednesday, governing body World Boxing announced that female boxers at next month’s world championships would have to undergo mandatory sex testing, as part of a new eligibility policy.

    The policy comes just over a year after Lin and Algerian Imane Khelif both won golds in Paris amid a gender-eligibility row.

    “Lin Yu-ting just returned from training in South Korea and we are waiting for notification from the Taiwan boxing governing body for signup details while preparing for the 2025 Boxing World Championships,” Tseng said. “She has not considered withdrawing from the competition because of the new gender tests. We will submit all the relevant documents requested by the organizers, as part of normal procedures.”

    World Boxing, which would oversee boxing competitions in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after being granted provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee, announced plans for testing in May.

    “The policy is designed to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women,” the body said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Female boxers would undergo polymerase chain reaction tests using a nasal or mouth swab, saliva or blood, to check for the presence of the Y chromosome, World Boxing said.

    Men have an X and Y chromosome, while women have two X chromosomes.

    “World Boxing respects the dignity of all individuals and is keen to ensure it is as inclusive as possible,” body president Boris van der Vorst said. “Yet in a combat sport like boxing, we have a duty of care to deliver safety and competitiveness [and] fairness, which are the key principles that have guided the development and creation of this policy.”

    The world championships are to take place from Sept. 4 to 14 and are the first to be organized by World Boxing since it replaced the International Boxing Association earlier this year.

    World Boxing’s initial announcement of the sex testing plans mentioned Khelif by name, saying she would not be allowed to compete until she did a test.

    Van der Vorst later apologized, saying her privacy should have been protected.

    Khelif had been due to compete in a World Boxing tournament in the Netherlands in June, but decided to skip it shortly after the body announced plans to introduce sex testing.

    The 26-year-old has repeatedly said she was born a woman and in March said she would defend her title at the Los Angeles Games.

    On Wednesday, Khelif, who has not competed since her win in Paris, denied claims made by her former manager that she has retired from the sport.

    “It is based solely on statements made by a person who no longer represents me in any way, and whom I consider to have betrayed my trust and my country with his false and malicious statements,” she wrote on Facebook.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

