《TAIPEI TIMES》 Excess savings expected to total NT$4.79tn: DGBAS

New Taiwan dollar banknotes are pictured in Taipei on March 26. Photo: CNA

2025/08/20 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is expected to report record excess savings of almost NT$4.8 trillion （US$159 billion） this year, thanks to a rapidly expanding current account surplus amid strong global demand for artificial intelligence （AI） applications, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） data showed.

The DGBAS data showed that excess savings are estimated to reach NT$4.79 trillion this year, up from NT$3.95 trillion last year, as exporters continue to benefit from strong global demand for emerging technologies.

Taiwan’s excess savings breached the NT$3 trillion mark for the first time in 2020, hitting NT$3.17 trillion, and that growth accelerated in the following years, the DGBAS said, adding that the figure is likely to grow to about NT$5.1 trillion next year.

Excess savings refers to the difference between a nation’s gross domestic savings and gross domestic investments, and serves as an indicator of idle funds. Whenever excess savings increase, a nation is sitting on more idle money.

DGBAS Department of Statistics head Tsai Yu-tai （蔡鈺泰） said Taiwan is an export-oriented economy and enjoys a current account surplus, which mainly measures exports and imports of a nation’s merchandise and services, so it is no surprise excess savings are growing.

Given the AI boom, in particular, Tsai said Taiwan’s excess savings are likely to continue to grow this year and next year.

Taiwan’s exports of merchandise and services are expected to soar 23.74 percent this year with a trade surplus of US$140.2 billion. Outbound sales are set to grow an additional 2.01 percent next year, increasing the trade surplus to US$150.9 billion, the DGBAS said.

Despite increasing excess savings, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s investment rate, which is the ratio of investment to GDP, is expected to remain at 26.27 percent this year and 26.62 percent next year.

Although the DGBAS appeared upbeat that global demand for AI products would continue to push up exports and investments, National Central University Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development director Dachrahn Wu （吳大任） said he remains cautious as the US job market has shown signs of slowing and inflation could accelerate in the second half of this year due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

With the US economy, the world’s largest, showing signs of weakening, Wu expressed concern about global demand for AI applications, and the possible impact on Taiwan’s exports and economic growth.

In addition, as the US is using its tariff policies to force Taiwanese manufacturers to invest in the US market, the local manufacturing sector could scale back its investments in Taiwan, compromising the nation’s investment growth, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

